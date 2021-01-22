Amyris Acquiring Terasana Brand To Offer Clean Cannabinoid Consumer Products

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will expand its portfolio of consumer brands by launching a new range of Terasana branded clean beauty products focused on sustainably sourced natural cannabinoids.

With Terasana, Amyris is focused on offering leading skincare applications formulated with unique natural cannabinoids that deliver high efficacy sustainable products direct to consumers. This will further expand Amyris's presence in the clean beauty space beyond its Biossance® skincare, Pipette® baby and mother care, Rose Inc.™ clean cosmetics brand and recently announced Jonathan Van Ness partnership for a new clean haircare brand.

Enabled by its proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform, Amyris has a track record of developing and producing platform molecules from naturally sourced sugarcane and a sustainable fermentation production process. Through this platform, Amyris recently commercialized a clean, sustainable, fermentation based CBG (cannabigerol), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid.

Early results from clinical studies demonstrate that Amyris CBG skincare applications formulated with natural sugarcane based Neossance™ squalane provide significantly better therapeutic effect and efficacy compared to many standard CBD (cannabidiol) topical applications, addressing conditions like dry skin, skin flaking, irritation, redness and blemishes.

"We are very pleased with the early clinical results demonstrating Amyris CBG benefits including enhanced performance when combined with squalane. We are excited to lead the cannabinoid industry with science-backed, sustainably and cost-effectively sourced minor cannabinoids delivering outstanding performance for consumers and our planet," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "During the fourth quarter of 2020 we sold out our entire first industrial production of clean CBG as an ingredient for use in flavors and fragrances. We are very optimistic about the future of clean cannabinoids and the efficacy they can bring to skincare as a logical extension to our existing consumer portfolio. Amyris's consumer business is nearly half of total product revenue and represents the fastest growing business activity in our portfolio."

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

