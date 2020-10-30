Amyris And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announce Creation Of New Clean Beauty Brand And Business Partnership

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, model turned business woman and founder of beauty commerce destination, Rose Inc., today announced the formation of a new company, Clean Beauty Collaborative, Inc.

This new business venture will further expand Amyris' presence in the clean beauty space beyond its BiossanceTM skincare and PipetteTM baby and mother care brands.

Clean Beauty Collaborative will develop a new line of cosmetics products using the brand Rose Inc., and build on the Rose Inc. content platform. Launch of this new innovative beauty product line is expected during the third quarter of 2021. Caroline Hadfield, President of Amyris' clean skincare ingredients business, will be the Chief Executive Officer of Clean Beauty Collaborative and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will be Chief Creative Officer.

"The formation of Clean Beauty Collaborative demonstrates Amyris' strong commitment to continuous innovation of the clean beauty category," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris, Inc. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Rosie on this new venture. Rosie and Amyris share a clear vision and commitment to making the Beauty industry better through great performing products that are produced sustainably without harm to our planet. We believe cosmetics to be the next opportunity for us to transform to clean and we are very excited to have Caroline lead the creation of her third brand in the Amyris family of direct-to-consumer beauty."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley commented, "I am passionate about responsible beauty products that are healthy for people and the planet. Working with PipetteTM this past year, I have been thoroughly impressed with Amyris' technology and its leadership in creating sustainable, non-toxic and trustworthy products."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

