AMYRIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANA DUTRA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM operating platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ana Dutra as its newest independent member of the Amyris Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2022.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ana as a new, independent director to Amyris," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "Ana brings decades of leadership, operational depth and highly relevant experience leading several global acquisitions and post-merger integrations as well as implementing accelerated growth strategies. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for Amyris shareholders."

Ms. Dutra is an experienced CEO, business advisor and corporate board director of publicly traded, private, and family-owned corporations, and non-profit organizations. She is a Latina leader with over 30 years of experience in P&L management, deal structuring, digital technology, business growth and C-Level business advisory in over 25 countries. Ana is fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. She has deep experience in ESG, digital technology, e-commerce, ERP systems and has a CERT Certification in Cybersecurity Oversight by Carnegie Mellon University and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

As a CEO, Ana Dutra has led several global and cross-border acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership agreements and M&A integrations. In her own tenure as CEO and P&L leader with companies such as IBM, CSC, Marsh & McLennan, Accenture and Korn/ Ferry International, Ms. Dutra created several $500+ million global businesses through the combination of organic growth, global acquisitions and joint ventures, innovative go-to-market approaches and incorporation of technology and digital transformation of services and products.

Ms. Dutra holds an MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern University, a Master's in Economics from Pontificia Universidade do Rio de Janeiro, and a Juris Doctor from Universidade do Rio de Janeiro.

"I am very excited about joining the Amyris Board at this pivotal time in the company's growth," commented Ms. Dutra. "I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the Company's management team to best leverage the tremendous assets it has developed to continue to bring diversified and sustainable products that make a positive impact on people and planet."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-MarketTM operating platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

