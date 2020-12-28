Amyris Announces Bonsucro Certification Sustainable Sugarcane Production For Clean Ingredients

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it has received Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification.

Bonsucro is a global organization that promotes sustainable sugarcane production, processing and trade around the world. The Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard ensures that sustainability claims along the sugarcane supply chain are traceable from farmer to end user.

Sustainability is a key pillar of Amyris' No CompromiseTM commitment, and our leading synthetic biology platform delivers clean chemistry using sustainably sourced sugarcane. The Bonsucro certification provides clarity and credibility to our consumers and customers that we produce products using ethical and fair-trade practices, an important and growing trend in consumer products. Through its Code of Conduct, Bonsucro members commit to supporting sustainable sugarcane agriculture and to work with ethical supply chains. Bonsucro is also part of United Nations Global Compact and aligns their member Code of Conduct with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and focus on multiple Sustainable Development Goals including Responsible Consumption and Climate Action.

"The pandemic has significantly accelerated consumer preference and demand for clean, sustainably sourced products and healthy living. Amyris' Certification of the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard underscores our mission to deliver clean, sustainable solutions for a healthier planet," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We are the first and only biotech company, enabled by our proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform, to develop some of the world's leading molecules and to produce and deliver these with the Bonsucro Certification. This is a value add for our customers and partners and will help continue our industry leading revenue growth and deepen our strategic partnerships."

