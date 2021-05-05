Amyris Brand Pipette™ Partners With Baby2baby To Help Babies And Families In Need

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that Pipette™, its clean baby and mothers skincare brand, will partner with non-profit organization, Baby2Baby to donate 200,000 units of its award-winning hand sanitizer to families living in poverty nationwide.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Baby2Baby distributed over 60 million essential items including diapers, formula, clothing, cribs, soap, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, food, and more to over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. These COVID-19- care kits were essential for children and families experiencing homelessness or who do not have the option of social distancing in shelters.

"We're proud to partner with such an important organization to continue our Healthy Hands initiative and give back to those in need," said Daya Fields, President of Pipette. "Our mission at Pipette is to provide clean and effective solutions to keep families safe, happy, and healthy – and protecting children from getting sick right now is of utmost importance to that mission."

In March 2020, Pipette launched its hand sanitizer made with 65 percent ethyl alcohol, exceeding CDC-recommended levels to eliminate 99.99 percent of many harmful germs and bacteria with clean, safe ingredients for all ages. As part of the brand's "Healthy Hands" initiative, Pipette donated tens of thousands of its new hand sanitizer to frontline healthcare workers in some of the hardest hit U.S. cities including New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

"We are so grateful to Pipette for its generous commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to keep the children we serve safe during the pandemic," said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby. "The families in our program don't have the ability to social distance because they live in crowded housing or shelters, making this donation more important than ever."

To support Pipette and Baby2Baby's partnership, Pipette customers can round up any purchase made on Pipettebaby.com and donate directly to Baby2Baby from May 1st through May 15th.

To learn more about Pipette and its products, visit pipettebaby.com. To learn about Baby2Baby and ways you can get involved, visit their website Baby2Baby.org.

About Pipette

Pipette is a clean baby care brand with a mission to give every family the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children. With the same passion that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs and products, we've made protecting babies our goal by only using the safest, most necessary ingredients from the purest sources. With the most stringent standards of testing and safety, we create the highest quality clean formulations with sustainable packaging. We believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of our future and our planet. Pipettebaby.com

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items – more than any organization of its kind – to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and undeserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

