Amyris Continues Market Adoption Of Its Sweetener With Approval By Health Canada

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that its Reb M natural sweetener has received approval for use in food by Health Canada, the government department that is responsible for Canada's federal health policy.

Reb M is part of Amyris' functional ingredients portfolio consisting of products that deliver performance and sustainability for home and personal care, food and beverage, and clean beauty end-markets. Amyris' Reb M is the great tasting, natural, non-GMO, zero-calorie sweetener made from sugarcane. Amyris' sweetener offers formulators the best alternative to sugar at a price that makes switching easy.

Amyris' Reb M has been approved by Health Canada for use in all foods allowed for sweeteners such as tabletop sugar replacements, bakery goods, cereals, beverages, soups, yogurts, confectionery, and dietetic confectionery. With this certification as a food additive sweetener, the authorization has the immediate effect of permitting Amyris' Reb M to be used to the maximum concentration authorized for steviol glycosides sweeteners.

"We are pleased to receive the certification of our Reb M sweetener by Health Canada paving the way for this amazing ingredient to be used in a variety of products marketed across Canada," said Jim Iacoponi, Senior Vice President, Sweetener (B2B) at Amyris. "Our Reb M provides food producers and brands selling products in Canada a solution to the Government of Canada's legislation requiring identification of sugars on product labels. Reb M's great taste offers consumers an alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages and presents Canadians with a healthier alternative to other sweeteners."

To date globally, Amyris has had over 300 food and beverage manufacturers working with its Reb M at various stages of product development and formulation. Multiple formulation projects are currently underway with market-leading brands planning to incorporate Amyris' Reb M in upcoming product launches in the USA and Latin America. Amyris previously obtained approvals for sale of its Reb M in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the USA.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Reb M market demand, relative pricing, supply availability, market adoption, formulation project success, incorporation into new products, new product launch, expansion into new territories, applications and markets. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

