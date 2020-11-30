Amyris Delivers Record Black Friday Sales

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced today record sales revenue from its consumer brands during this year's Black Friday sales event.

Black Friday Biossance Online Business Highlights

3X sales revenue compared to 2019 Black Friday

sales revenue compared to 2019 Black Friday Biossance.com exceeded $1 million in sales revenue

in sales revenue Number of customers increased 129% versus 2019

versus 2019 57% of first-time customers drove 60% of sales

of first-time customers drove of sales Average Black Friday order value was up 19% versus last year

Amyris' consumer brands are experiencing an excellent fourth quarter with BiossanceTM, its Clean Beauty skincare brand, leading the way. The BiossanceTM brand recorded three times sales revenue compared to its 2019 Black Friday event.

Amyris also wholly owns PipetteTM, its baby and mother care brand, and PurecaneTM, the purest, no-calorie sweetener. Each of the brands is available through its own direct-to-consumer online channel as well as through online and brick-and-mortar retail partners. Both brands experienced strong online consumer traffic during this year's Black Friday event with over 50% of sales revenue originating from new customers.

Throughout 2020, consumers have shifted a significant part of their shopping to online, and this pattern continues into the holiday season with strong sales being generated from Amyris' direct-to-consumer ecommerce sites; Biossance.com, Pipettebaby.com, and Purecane.com.

John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris commented, "Our Biossance.com business alone exceeded $1 million in sales revenue during the three-day Black Friday period. All our consumer brands and channels demonstrated a very strong performance on Black Friday, setting new company records for orders shipped and new consumers coming to our brands. We are on track to deliver as much sales revenue for our consumer business in the fourth quarter as we did for the entirety of 2019."

Amyris invested in its digital readiness over the past few years to ensure easy access by consumers to its brands. In anticipation of consumers' doing more online shopping this holiday season, extensive planning went into preparing the supply chain so that fulfillment and shipping would be able to respond to high consumer demand.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as the expected delivery of 2020 fourth quarter sales revenue for the Consumer business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

