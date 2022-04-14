AMYRIS HOSTS SUCCESSFUL INVESTOR EVENT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, successfully hosted an in-person investor event following the Company's Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony. The investor event, which took place on Monday, April 11, 2022, included a presentation, a video update on the Company's precision fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil, and a moderated Consumer-oriented panel discussion.

The event, attended by members of the investor community, analysts and editors, was opened by Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, highlighting how far Amyris has progressed its unique capabilities and portfolio since it first rang the bell on September 28, 2010. The program featured a company overview by John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, detailing how Amyris' sustainable consumer brands, including Biossance®, Pipette®, JVN Hair ™, and Rose Inc.™, are powered by the Company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean ingredients. Also discussed was the greenfield site at Barra Bonita being a strategic investment with which Amyris leads the biotechnology sector with manufacturing at industrial scale, and much needed fermentation capacity.

These presentation materials are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

The presentation was followed by a video update of the progress made to date on the Company's precision fermentation plant under construction in Barra Bonita, Brazil. The video of the plant, which recently began commissioning operations, is available on Amyris' YouTube channel.

The event concluded with a consumer panel discussion on Amyris' brands moderated by Oliver Chen, Managing Director and senior equity research analyst at Cowen & Company covering retail and luxury goods. Panelists included Caroline Hadfield, CEO Rose Inc.; Catherine Gore, President Biossance and JVN; Mike Rytokoski, President Technology Access; and Annie Tsong, Chief Strategy Officer Products and Ingredients. This discussion detailed clean beauty industry trends, benefits to consumers derived from the Company's vertical integration of proprietary technology, precision manufacturing through fermentation, and high-performance sustainable consumer products.

"We were very pleased to be in-person with various stakeholders to highlight our award-winning consumer brands leading the clean beauty movement, and the work we are doing at Amyris to deliver on the promise of synthetic biology," commented Mr. Melo. "It was an exciting day for all our people at Amyris to see us ring the bell and bring attention to the positive impact our technology and products have on the health of people and planet. We are executing very well creating, manufacturing, and selling some of the world's leading sustainable ingredients and consumer products which are at the core of our winning business model. Our brands are loved by consumers and offer high quality, science-backed solutions that present consumers with sustainable high performing products."

