Amyris, Inc. Launches New Production Line at Brazil Precision Fermentation Plant

The line unlocks new agility to meet growing demand for specialized molecules and production at commercial-scale volumes

BARRA BONITA, Brazil, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., a vertically integrated biomanufacturing company, today announced the completed construction of a new production line, which is an expansion of capabilities at its flagship state-of-the-art precision fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil. A pioneer in advanced precision fermentation technology, Amyris is adding to its three existing lines in Barra Bonita to meet the urgent need for sustainable, resilient, and custom ingredients across nearly every industry.

"Our plant in Barra Bonita is a truly world-class facility, and this exciting expansion is an important milestone as Amyris embraces growing customer needs and ensures our capabilities remain agile in the long-term," said Kathy Fortmann, Chief Executive Officer at Amyris. "As we create ingredients that hundreds of millions of people use every day, we hold ourselves to the same high standards of performance, quality, and sustainability that our partners seek. Our new line enables Amyris to say yes to more customers."

Adding to the Barra Bonita plant's three existing 2x 200m3 lines, the new line has a 2x 80m3 configuration. It is a strategic expansion which will accelerate scale-up and enable more efficient production of high-value specialty molecules for a range of industries and is designed to support customers at different stages of their commercialization life cycle.

The new line is equipped with advanced instrumentation, process controls, and state-of-the-art automation. "The automation in our new line is unmatched and enables Amyris to create molecules with superior precision and control," said Adam Blaziak, Chief Operations Officer at Amyris. "It maximizes efficiency, flexibility, and reliability through advanced engineering solutions and in-depth analysis of process performance using our data science capabilities. Together, these components make Amyris the go-to partner to create and produce customized molecules for industries from flavor and fragrance to agriculture, health, food and beverage, and more."

With the introduction of this new line, Amyris improves operational resilience today while enabling future growth across markets for years to come.

About Amyris, Inc.

Amyris is a vertically integrated biomanufacturing company that creates specialty molecules for a range of industries, including flavors and fragrances, advanced materials, beauty and personal care, food, and more. Using advanced fermentation technology, Amyris customizes, creates, and manufactures ingredients that enhance lives, protect ecosystems, and take products to the next level of performance.

Amyris was founded in 2003 with a bold humanitarian vision to transform drug access using biotechnology. Now, with over two decades of proven commercial success, our proprietary platform is redefining the precision, consistency, and sustainability that is possible with renewable biological chemistry. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.