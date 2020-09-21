Amyris' Pipette Clean Baby Brand Selected By Alibaba For Accelerated Entry Into China For Singles' Day Sales

Alibaba's Tmall Global is the world's largest cross-border B2C marketplace offering brands the opportunity to bring high-quality products to Chinese consumers. Singles' Day is the largest online shopping day in the world with this year's sales projected at approximately $45 billion*. This is almost double last year's U.S. ecommerce sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day combined.

Alibaba cited Pipette's innovative story, brand line-up and focus on safety as having enormous potential with Chinese consumers and key reasons the brand was chosen as a Pitch Fest winner. Tmall Global Pitch Fest winners will receive hands-on advice from Tmall Global, as well as marketing resources and consumer insights to help grow their businesses in China.

"We are very pleased to celebrate the first-year anniversary of the Pipette brand by garnering such a big win and the prestige of journeying with Alibaba Tmall Global into the China market in such a significant way," said Daya Fields, President of Pipette and Purecane. "Our commitment to moms and families to provide only the best products that are EWG Verified™ gives Chinese consumers a better product alternative they can have confidence in choosing for their family's care while purchasing from a company that cares. This is a significant win for the brand and we are truly excited about our entry into the China market."

In its first year, Pipette has proved to be a disrupting force in the well-established baby care market with innovations that are setting the standard of clean and best performing products. While the U.S. FDA bans only 12 potentially harmful ingredients in skincare products, Pipette blacklists more than 2,000, ensuring its products are safe, effective and use only non-toxic ingredients available. Chinese consumers focus on safety and sustainability and seek to buy Western products. With the expected launch in China on Singles' Day, Pipette is well suited to meet Chinese consumers' needs for safer baby and family products that perform and better protect people and planet.

About Pipette

Pipette is a clean baby care brand with a mission to give every family the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children. With the same passion that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs and products, we've made protecting babies our goal by only using the safest, most necessary ingredients from the purest sources. With the most stringent standards of testing and safety, we create the highest quality clean formulations with sustainable packaging. Because we believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of our future and our planet. Pipettebaby.com

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

