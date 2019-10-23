Amyris to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, November 7, 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on the company's business and outlook, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Conference Call:

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in Number:

(877) 870-4263 (U.S. & International)

Participants should ask to be joined to the Amyris, Inc. call.

Audio Webcast:

A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Amyris website. To listen via live webcast, please visit: http://investors.amyris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

