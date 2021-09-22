Amyris To Host Fourth Webinar In Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets, today announced that it will host its fourth virtual investor webinar on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

This fourth webinar titled "Lab-to-Market, Delivering Disruptive Health and Beauty Products" will be conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). Management will discuss Amyris' Lab-to-MarketTM biotechnology platform, the value proposition of its portfolio connection, the essential link between Amyris' differentiated ingredients and recently launched consumer brands, and other busines updates. The presentation will feature recent additions to Amyris' executive team and will be followed by a live Q&A.

Amyris hosted its first virtual investor webinar on December 15, 2020 discussing the power of its proprietary Lab-to-Market biotechnology platform, its second webinar on February 9, 2021 discussing the science behind Amyris's clean beauty consumer brands and the growth of the beauty and personal care market, and its third webinar on April 22, 2021 discussing the roadmap for Amyris' ingredients portfolio. Replays of these webinars are available at http://investors.amyris.com.

Live audio webcast/conference call:

Webcast: please visit http://investors.amyris.com

Live Call: U.S. Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003. International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061 Conference ID for the live call: 9184736

Please connect to the website or live call 15 minutes prior to start of the webinar to avoid connection delays. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amyris website.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare, Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane, Terasanaâ clean skincare treatment, Costa Brazil luxury skincare, OLIKA hygiene and wellness, Rose Inc.™ clean color cosmetics and JVN™ clean haircare. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, Terasana, Rose Inc., JVN and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

