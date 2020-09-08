Amyris to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present during the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020. The company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Amyris will provide an update on the progress and performance of its business during the presentation, which is scheduled for Monday, September 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation including slides and a replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com. Due to the format of the virtual conference, no audience question and answer session will be available.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

