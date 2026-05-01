Amy's Kitchen Lands Costco Distribution in Three Major Markets, Bringing Organic Frozen Meals to Millions of Members

Family-owned organic brand secures shelf space for Cheese Enchiladas and Bean & Cheese Burritos at over 150 warehouses across Los Angeles, Bay Area, and Texas regions with member-exclusive pack formats

PETALUMA, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, a family-owned pioneer of organic prepared food, today announced a major expansion into more than 150 Costco warehouses, bringing its best-selling Cheese Enchiladas and Bean & Cheese Burritos to members across key U.S. regions.

The rollout begins in Los Angeles, followed by the Bay Area and Texas, marking one of Amy's most significant retail expansions to date and exposing the brand to millions of new households through one of the country's most trusted retailers.

Amy’s Cheese Enchilada 4-Pack and Amy’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito 8-Pack

For more than four decades, Amy's has built its reputation on a simple belief that convenient food should be made with the same care, quality, and organic ingredients you'd use at home. Today, with more than 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods available in over 55,000 stores and 11 countries, the brand continues to lead the category as demand for real, organic food grows. According to the Organic Trade Association, U.S. organic sales reached $76.6 billion in 2025, growing at 6.8% year-over-year, more than double the rate of total food sales.

"What we're seeing from both retailers and consumers is that people want organic options that don't require choosing between quality and value, and this Costco expansion is a direct response to that demand," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's Kitchen. "We've always believed that meals made with organic ingredients should be something people can rely on in their everyday lives, and we're proud to make them more accessible to families across the country."

Phased Rollout Details:

Costco Los Angeles Region (May 1): Amy's Cheese Enchilada 4-Pack ($16.49 suggested retail price) launches ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, the enchiladas are gluten-free and provide 21g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving.

Amy's Cheese Enchilada 4-Pack ($16.49 suggested retail price) launches ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, the enchiladas are gluten-free and provide 21g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving. Costco Bay Area Region (June 1): Amy's Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito 8-Pack ($14.99 suggested retail price) arrives in the brand's home market. Made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, the burritos offer 11g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving.

Amy's Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito 8-Pack ($14.99 suggested retail price) arrives in the brand's home market. Made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, the burritos offer 11g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving. Costco Texas Region (July 1): The Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito 8-Pack ($14.99 suggested retail price) expands to Texas warehouses, aligning with Costco's July Organic Focus promotion (July 6–19).

"You don't earn shelf space at Costco without strong consumer demand and trust," said Justin Neal, Vice President of Sales at Amy's Kitchen. "Costco members are incredibly loyal and discerning shoppers with high expectations around quality and ingredients. This expansion reflects both the momentum of the organic category and the role Amy's plays for consumers who care about how their food is made."

Amy's performance across top retailers has helped support its continued expansion into high-volume channels like Costco. In 2025, the brand ranked No. 1 by dollar share within the organic segment across multiple frozen and shelf-stable categories, including frozen pizza (89.09%) and frozen burritos and pockets (73.8%).

As more consumers look for convenient options made with recognizable ingredients, the freezer aisle is becoming a more important part of how people eat well day to day. Amy's Costco expansion reflects that shift, bringing organic, plant-forward meals into a format designed for real life. The Cheese Enchiladas and Bean & Cheese Burritos join Amy's Medium Chili 6pk and the Vegetable Lasagna 6pk, each with varied regional club availability.

To learn more about Amy's Kitchen, visit www.amys.com and follow Amy's Kitchen on Instagram @amyskitchen.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

SOURCE Amy's Kitchen