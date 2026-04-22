Amy's Kitchen Names Paul Schiefer CEO as Founder Andy Berliner Transitions to Executive Chairman

Planned leadership evolution reflects multi-year succession and positions the company for continued growth and innovation

PETALUMA, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, a family-owned pioneer of organic prepared food, today announced that Paul Schiefer has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, with co-founder Andy Berliner transitioning to Executive Chairman of the Board. The move marks a planned milestone in a multi-year leadership transition and reflects the company's continued evolution, pairing nearly 40 years of heritage with a focus on staying relevant for the next generation of consumers.

From left to right: Rachel Berliner, co-founder; Paul Schiefer, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Berliner, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Amy’s Kitchen.

Schiefer, who has served as President since 2023, brings more than two decades of experience across nearly every area of the business, from his early days as a manufacturing intern to leading international expansion, sustainability initiatives, and enterprise-wide transformation. Under his leadership as President, Amy's delivered its strongest gross margin performance in a decade and improved profitability by 60 percent.

"This transition reflects the strength of our team and the foundation we've built together," said Schiefer. "Amy's has always been about doing the right thing – for our food, our people, and our planet. As CEO, I'm committed to protecting that legacy while ensuring our values continue to resonate with the next generation of consumers who care just as much as we do about what's in their food and how it's made."

As CEO, Schiefer will focus on three core priorities: advancing innovation to keep Amy's at the forefront of food culture, reinforcing the company's leadership in sustainability and responsible business practices, and driving operational excellence to fuel long-term growth. These build on recent efforts to engage more directly in conversations shaping the future of food, including transparency around how food is made and the role of responsible business in rebuilding consumer trust.

"Paul has been instrumental in navigating some of our most important chapters," said Andy Berliner, co-founder and incoming Executive Chairman. "He understands what makes this company special and how to carry that forward. His leadership, insight, and connection to our values made him the clear choice to lead Amy's into the future."

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Berliner will focus on long-term vision, governance, and stewardship of the company's purpose and values, while Schiefer leads the company forward day to day. Co-founder Rachel Berliner remains an active contributor to innovation, marketing and the Board.

Schiefer's path to CEO reflects Amy's long-standing commitment to developing leaders from within. He began as a high school intern working the production line and canning operation, later holding roles spanning IT and ERP implementation, international business development, sustainability and government affairs, and Chief of Staff to the senior leadership team before being named President.

Today, Amy's Kitchen products are available in more than 57,000 stores and the company is approaching $1 billion in retail sales. It remains one of the food industry's most recognized Certified B Corporations®, reflecting its enduring commitment to people, planet, and purpose.

"Amy's was built on the belief that food can be made at scale with the same care as it is at home," Schiefer added. "In a moment when consumers are questioning who they can trust, that 40-year track record as an independent, family-owned company matters more than ever. We're not just making food. We're building the kind of business the world needs – one that my kids, and all our kids, can be proud of."

To learn more about Amy's Kitchen, visit www.amys.com and follow Amy's Kitchen on Instagram @amyskitchen.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. Founded in 1987 by Andy and Rachel Berliner, the company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. and in more than 11 other countries around the globe. Learn more at www.amys.com.

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SOURCE Amy's Kitchen