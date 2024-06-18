Amy's Kitchen Named as a "Best Place to Work" by The San Francisco Business Times

Out of 100+ businesses, the leader in organic prepared meals was the only food company awarded

PETALUMA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , the national leader in organic and vegetarian frozen foods, is proud to announce they have been named once again as a "Best Places to Work" by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Times. Notably, out of more than 100 businesses, Amy's Kitchen was the sole food company recognized for 2024.

The San Francisco Business Times "Best Places to Work" award is a testament to Amy's Kitchen's commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees. With a dedication to organic, wholesome foods, Amy's Kitchen extends its ethos of care and quality to its employees, creating a workplace culture that prioritizes its employee's well-being and growth.

"We're thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area again this year," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's Kitchen. "Our team is what makes Amy's so special, and we are continually striving to cultivate an environment where everyone can thrive."

Each year, the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal evaluates hundreds of Bay Area companies. This award highlights businesses that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. The selection process is based on employee surveys with participation requirements and rankings are based on an overall employee engagement score.

The San Francisco Business Times "Best Places to Work" award underscores Amy's Kitchen's ongoing commitment to excellence in both its products and its workplace culture. By prioritizing the well-being of its employees, Amy's Kitchen continues to set the standard for what it means to be a great place to work in the Bay Area.

Being named a "Best Place to Work" in the Bay Area is a tremendous honor for Amy's Kitchen. It showcases the company's commitment beyond creating delicious organic foods, but to continually evolve as a top employer in the Bay Area.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com /.

