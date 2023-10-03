Amy's Kitchen Unveils Family Size Entrées and Refreshed Packaging this October 2023

News provided by

Amy's Kitchen

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Convenient, organic, and delicious meals offer a hassle-free and flavorful alternative to dining out, takeout, or hours spent in the kitchen

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, the national leader in organic and natural frozen food, announces Family Size Entrées, a new mealtime solution in the freezer section available October 2023. Embracing a new packaging design, Amy's will offer six dishes designed to meet the needs of busy families seeking an effortless and delicious dinner that the entire family can enjoy. As with all of Amy's products, Family Size Entrées are made with the highest quality organic and non-GMO ingredients.

With a generous serving size ideal for three to four people, Amy's Family Size Entrées cater to a variety of dietary restrictions and lifestyles, featuring: 

  • Cheese Enchiladas – Organic corn tortillas filled with a blend of cheeses, topped with olives and peppers, and covered in a traditional enchilada sauce. Gluten free. 
  • Poblano Enchiladas - Organic corn tortillas filled with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini and fire roasted poblanos, plus organic house-made tofu and a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, covered in smooth, creamy poblano sauce and finished with a little extra cheese. Gluten free. 
  • Pad Thai – Rice noodles with organic house-made tofu, julienned carrots, green onions, broccoli and – Amy's twist – baked cashews, instead of the typical peanuts. Gluten free and dairy free. 
  • Vegetable Lasagna - Organic pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan, plus tender organic veggies in an Italian-style tomato sauce.
  • Pesto Tortellini - Bright basil pesto mixed with tortellini made with organic wheat flour and stuffed with ricotta cheese.
  • Broccoli & Cheddar Bake – Rice pasta tossed with a creamy aged English Cheddar sauce and crisp organic broccoli florets, topped with crunchy toasted "breadcrumbs." Gluten free. 

"We take immense pride in bringing families, whether born or chosen, together around the table and believe this new line will make it even easier. The launch of Family Size Entrées showcases our commitment to offering convenient meal solutions for families, as we understand the challenges of preparing homemade meals day in and day out," shared Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer.

Every Amy's Family Size Entrée is made with love, ensuring that families can enjoy an effortless meal without compromising on quality or taste and can be paired with a variety of side dishes, such as salads, vegetables, and Amy's Refried Beans or Soups. With microwaveable convenience, Amy's Family Size Entrées streamline mealtime from prep to cleanup.

Amy's Kitchen Family Size Entrées will be available nationwide this October 2023 at Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and other retailers for MSRP $15.99. To find a store near you, visit https://www.amys.com/where-to-buy or visit www.amys.com to learn more about Amy's diverse assortment of products.

About Amy's Kitchen
Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/.

