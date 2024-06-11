Amy's Kitchen Welcomes Mel Cash as Chief Growth Officer and Elevates Leanne Molter to Chief Financial Officer

Mel and Leanne's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Amy's as it embarks on a new chapter of transformation. Post this

Mel Cash joins Amy's Kitchen from her previous role as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Nestlé North America, where she helped elevate iconic brands such as Stouffer's and Sweet Earth. Previously at Kellogg, she led the Special K and Morningstar Farms brands. With her unparalleled experience, Mel will lead the charge in redefining Amy's Kitchen's sales and marketing strategies and continuing the brand's dedication to delivering the premium organic food market leadership and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mel to our Senior Leadership Team. Her stellar track record and industry acumen make her the ideal leader to drive our sales, marketing, and communications efforts forward," stated Paul Schiefer, President at Amy's Kitchen.

Amy's Kitchen also celebrates the promotion of Leanne Molter to the role of CFO, succeeding Peter Wong upon his retirement in June. Having previously served as Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer at Amy's, Leanne has been instrumental in shaping Amy's Kitchen's business strategy and spearheading financial transformation initiatives. Leanne previously served as Vice President of Finance at the J.M Smucker Company. She brings over 20 years of CPG experience and financial stewardship to the role.

"To achieve our ambitious objectives, we are delighted to have Leanne spearheading our organizational transformation, and leading finance and information technology. Her strategic foresight and operational prowess have already propelled our business forward, and we are confident she will lead Amy's Kitchen to even greater heights as Chief Financial Officer," remarked Schiefer.

Amy's Kitchen remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome, organic meals while fostering an inclusive and diverse leadership team that reflects the values and aspirations of its community.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/

SOURCE Amy's Kitchen