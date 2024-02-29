An Additional Four Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians to Offer Enhanced Support Through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Innovative healthcare model emphasizes preventive wellness with greater convenience and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that an additional four physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care Division are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

The new physicians include:

John Emy , MD, Rajiv Kinkhabwala , MD, and Gregory Pitaro , MD, all located at located at 211 East 80 th Street, New York, NY 10075

These physicians join nine other primary care physicians in the Weill Cornell Medicine network to offer the Hybrid Choice by CCP. This program is a unique membership style of medicine that allows the physicians to provide the utmost in patient service and support to those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their traditional practice. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. The physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare, as before.

Weill Cornell Medicine is one of a growing number of healthcare organizations using CCP's membership medicine programs to address challenges the industry faces. The programs generate substantial revenue, satisfy patients who want a closer, more personal doctor/patient relationship, and retain and recruit high-quality physicians who appreciate the opportunity to practice a highly personalized style of medicine. The program has become a key part of many organizations' physician retention plans.

"We are thrilled at the success of our programs with both patients and physicians at Weill Cornell Medicine," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "In a busy market, where medical care can often feel rushed or impersonal, their dedication to the highest levels of patient support and service makes the program so well received. We look forward to future growth."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

