An AI Crime Surge? 3 in 5 Americans Feel Artificial Intelligence Will Create More Identity Theft in 2025

Debt.com survey shows 43% have already had their identities stolen – and more than 1 in 5 were children.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans have already been victims of ID theft, and 6 in 10 believe artificial intelligence will spread the crime even further, according to a new Debt.com survey of 1,000 adults.

Debt.com's annual ID theft survey is timed with Identity Theft Awareness Month. This year, AI has respondents worried about three distinct misuses of AI technology:

29% : Deepfakes – AI used to impersonate audio and video of known individuals.

21%: Generative AI – Technology used to create realistic social media profiles.

28%: AI-powered password cracking – Technology that analyzes large amounts of data to identify patterns and predict passwords.

"Identity theft became the world's most frequent crime with the rise of the Internet," says Debt.com founder, CPA, and financial expert Howard Dvorkin. "It's certain to take another big leap as AI becomes more powerful and prevalent. Cyber thieves love technology even more than the rest of us."

While Dvorkin wasn't surprised that 43% of respondents have already experienced identity theft, he was disturbed that roughly 1 in 5 (23%) have, or are related to, a child who has been a victim of the crime.

"Besides being unsettling, stealing a child's identity can be even harder to fix," Dvorkin says. "The reason is simple: Children aren't checking their credit and identity thieves have more time to get away with the crime."

Victims of ID Theft Measure the Cost in More than Money

For 23% of respondents, identity theft cost them at least $500 in stolen money or to fix the problem. Of the victims who incurred debt:

23% took on $0 - $250 of debt

- of debt 40% took on $251 - $500 of debt

- of debt 37% took on $501 or more of debt

For 17% of respondents, identity theft harmed their credit score. Of the victims whose credit scores were affected:

73% had a drop in score of 10-100 points

10% had a drop in score of 101-200 points

9% had a drop in score of more than 200 points

How Victims Discovered Their Identity was Stolen

The study also found that victims learned their identity was stolen in various ways:

38% noticed unfamiliar withdrawals from their bank account

16% had missing bills or other mail

30% discovered unfamiliar charges on their credit report

18% received calls from collectors about debts that weren't theirs

28% received data breach notifications

27% received suspicious activity alerts

Measures to Stop Identity Thieves in Their Tracks

Consumers have some power to stop ID theft and mitigate some of the damage to their credit:

Pull and check their credit report

Respond to breaches

Contact the credit bureaus if something suspicious is discovered

Change passwords often

Place a freeze on credit when needed

"We tell children to be careful talking to strangers – that goes for digital ones, too," Dvorkin says. "When dealing with identity theft, you have more control than you think."

