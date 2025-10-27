Debt.com Survey Finds "Cost of Goodbye" Rising Sharply: 1 in 3 Americans Now Borrow to Cover Funeral and End-of-Life Expenses

37% of U.S. adults have borrowed to pay for funeral or end-of-life expenses — a steep rise from just 14% last year.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of American families are finding that grief comes with a price tag.

According to Debt.com's annual Death and Debt survey, the share of Americans who took on debt after a loved one's death has soared from 14% in 2024 to 37% in 2025. Credit cards remain the most common way to cover funeral and end-of-life expenses, underscoring the rising financial strain of saying goodbye.

For three years, Debt.com has surveyed 1,000 Americans about death and debt. In 2025, nearly 3 in 4 say thinking about death makes them uncomfortable, and 8 in 10 worry their debts could burden loved ones. One likely burden: funeral costs.

"Funeral costs have become a new financial crisis," says Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com. "Families want to honor their loved ones, but too often, compassion outweighs affordability — and credit becomes the only way to say a final goodbye."

The survey of 1,000 Americans found that among those who borrowed to cover funeral-related expenses:

59% used credit cards

38% relied on personal loans

22% turned to funeral-specific financing

The data highlights a troubling financial vulnerability among households as nearly 3 in 5 (57%) say they could not afford a loved one's funeral costs today, without incurring debt.

The Financial Repercussions Are Significant and Long-Lasting

The debt doesn't end when the service does. The emotional burden of loss is compounded by long-term financial stress. Over one-third (36%) of Americans said they would delay paying other essential bills such as rent, credit cards, or utilities, to cover funeral costs.

Following the service, 25% reported feeling anxious due to funeral-related debt, 19% struggle to keep up with payments, and 17% had already postponed other bills to manage this debt. The share of Americans taking on larger amounts of debt for funeral expenses continues to climb:

Americans taking on less than $1,000: 6% in 2024, 13% in 2025

Americans taking on $1,000 - $5,000: 6% in 2024, 17% in 2025

Americans taking on more than $5,000: 2% in 2024, 7% in 2025

The survey also uncovered insights on how Americans are handling end-of-life finances. Half of all Americans have not discussed how their debt or funeral expenses will be handled, and while still higher than in 2023, the level of knowledge regarding what happens to someone's debt after they die has decreased. In 2025, 55% of Americans reported knowing, a 6-point drop from 61% in 2024, but still 10 points higher than the 45% recorded in 2023.

A Generational Look at End-Of-Life Expenses

Generation X, the generation balancing both children and aging parents, is also carrying the most debt from loss. Gen X is most likely to have taken on debt after a loved one's death, while baby boomers are the least likely. Gen X most often turned to credit cards to cover funeral expenses, Millennials leaned on personal loans more than other age groups, and Baby Boomers outpaced other generations using funeral loans.

