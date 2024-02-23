Ready, Set, Jet: Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts Invite Guests to 'Love and Let Fly' in Celebration of New Airlift Service to Ocho Rios

MORE TIME TO 'BOND', LESS TIME IN TRANSIT

Departing from renowned Caribbean hub Miami International Airport (MIA), travelers will touch down at Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ), mere moments from a captivating collection of Sandals and Beaches Resorts and the surrounding natural wonders striking enough to serve as the backdrop to some of Hollywood's most iconic films, including the famed series inspiring the aptly-named AA4007.

The new route operates twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays aboard an intimate, 76-passenger E175 jet, for a private jet-like flight experience designed to mirror the elegance and efficiency one would expect in the life of a secret agent. Post-flight, Ocho Rios-bound couples and families are whisked away to one of four award-winning luxury all-inclusive resorts – the all-new Sandals Dunn's River, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Ochi, or Beaches Ocho Rios – transitioning from terminal exit to beach in as little as 30 minutes or less.

"LOVE AND LET FLY" TO SANDALS, BEACHES AND BEYOND

Curated exclusively for passengers arriving aboard AA4007, the "Love and Let Fly" package evolves the jet-setting experience into a set-jetting adventure inspired by the growing trend of movie-inspired tourism. Promising a journey through the heart of cinematic history and Jamaica's breathtaking landscapes, the limited-time offer includes a complimentary Island Routes Powerboat Adventure for guests at participating Sandals Resorts in Ocho Rios. Redeemable once on resort, the all-day excursion offers an unforgettable combination of unknown hidden gems and famous island locales along the scenic North Coast, including a dive into the crystal blue water of the iconic Laughing Waters beach from the James Bond movie, Dr. No. Families traveling to Beaches Ocho Rios will inspire future film aficionados with a complimentary Island Routes Dunn's River Catamaran Cruise, an adventure that pairs snorkeling with panoramic views of the Jamaican coastline, including a visit to the archetypal Dunn's River Falls, also featured in Dr. No.

Guests can toast to new connections on the north coast with AA4007-inspired cocktail specials, including a Jamaican twist on the films' emblematic Old Fashioned. Available exclusively at Sandals Dunn's River this spring, the Jamaican Rum Old Fashioned elevates the guest-favorite with the limited-edition Blackwell 007 Rum spirit available to sip at all bar venues – from the sunset-facing Laughing Waters Beach Bar to the Lapidus Lounge, which pays homage to the famed architect who designed the resort when it was first built as the Arawak Hotel in the 1950s as well as the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, another filmic wonder.

A CONNECTION TO THE CARIBBEAN, A DREAM BROUGHT HOME

"Ocho Rios is the source of wanderlust for millions of visitors from around the world, whether awakening their curiosity from the likes of a television screen or even better, from that incomparable feeling of being surrounded by its breathtaking beauty," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "For my family, it's even more personal as the backdrop of some of our most pivotal moments, including along this very beach where my father grew up dreaming of an interconnected Caribbean. The descent of American Airlines AA4007 represents this dream, bringing the world closer to the beauty and allure of Jamaica's north coast – our home."

In tribute to his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to the growth of Jamaica's travel and tourism industry, the Airports Authority of Jamaica honors Sandals Resorts International's founder and late chairman, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, by naming the Departure Hall at Ian Fleming International Airport in his glory – bringing forward a legacy that will inspire passengers for generations to come to let love fly.

The "Love and Let Fly" offer is available to book through May 16, 2024 for travel through May 24, 2024 with promo code FLY4007 for guests booked five nights or longer at participating Sandals Resorts and Beaches Ocho Rios. Spring rates start at $266 per person per night at Sandals Ochi and $341 per person per night at Beaches Ocho Rios. Learn more at https://www.sandals.com/jamaica/ocho-rios/flights/ and https://www.beaches.com/jamaica/ocho-rios/flights/.

Contact:

The Decker/Royal Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International