The "Gift of Blue:" Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts Turn Black Friday "Blue"

Sandals Resorts

22 Nov, 2023, 11:28 ET

~Coupled with Special Savings, an Ocean Conservation Component
Entices Travelers to Bask and Care for the Caribbean Blues~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration and support of the tropical waters it calls home, Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are spreading the giving spirit of the holiday season with the first-ever 'Gift of Blue' sale, inviting guests to enjoy savings in the form of resort and flight credits, along with a unique way to support ocean conservation on bookings made between Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday (November 23-28).

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are donating $50 USD from every booking made between Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday to the Sandals Foundation’s ocean conservation efforts, supporting the ecosystems that surround its Caribbean island homes.
Available to book with the Gift of Blue Sale, guests staying at the all-new Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios can bask in Jamaica’s natural wonders above and below the surface with nearby coral reefs, marine sanctuaries and more.
The not-for-profit Sandals Foundation works relentlessly to establish and ensure the careful operation of marine sanctuaries across the Caribbean, preserving rich and diverse ecosystems for its inhabitants.
Available to book through December 21, 2023, with the 'Gift of Blue' sale, travelers are eligible for up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on stays of seven nights or more at select all-inclusive resorts* for travel through November 3, 2024. Perks and savings can be enjoyed throughout the brands' dynamic resort portfolios, including the brand new Sandals Dunn's River, the adventure-inducing Sandals Royal Curaçao, and even Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, which will unlock another Caribbean island for guests to explore in March 2024. Rates start at $249 per person, per night, with the promo code GOB2023.

Building on an enduring commitment to the ecosystems that surround its island homes while creating an avenue for guests to be part of the solution, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are donating $50 USD from every booking made between Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday to the Sandals Foundation's ocean conservation efforts – more specifically, the expansion of coral nurseries throughout the Caribbean, which hosts 10% of the world's coral reefs.

"No organization in our region is more invested in the conservation of our ocean ecosystems than the Sandals Foundation, which – day in and day out, boots on the ground – works relentlessly to build relationships with coral farmers, establish and ensure the careful operation of marine sanctuaries, and develop solutions that will preserve the natural beauty of our seas for generations to come," said Tony Cortizas, Chief Marketing Officer for Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts. "By connecting these initiatives with one of the biggest travel campaigns of the year, we are shining a light on these incredible efforts not only among Sandals and Beaches guests but anyone who is seeking vacation experiences as memorable as they are impactful for surrounding local communities - and in the Caribbean, that includes life under the sea."

Often referred to as the "rainforests of the sea" due to their rich biodiversity, millions of people in the Caribbean rely on coral reefs for sustenance and their livelihoods. The not-for-profit Sandals Foundation, beyond involving guests and team members in conservation efforts, finances marine protected areas and leads educational initiatives in local communities and schools to underline the value of coral reefs and a collective responsibility in preserving these invaluable resources.

The 'Gift of Blue' comes on the heels of the resort company's inaugural 'Rhythm and Blues Caribbean Sale' earlier this year, which overlapped with World Oceans Day, with a percentage of proceeds from bookings made on that day going towards the conservation of marine protected areas and species across the Caribbean. The funds bolstered marine sanctuary management in St. Lucia and Jamaica, supported sea turtle protection programs in Grenada and Jamaica, environmental education efforts in Antigua, and shark education among thousands of children in the Turks and Caicos Islands - forming a direct link between guests' travel choices and a stronger Caribbean.

For more information on the Gift of Blue Sale 2023 and participating Sandals and Beaches resorts*, please visit www.sandals.com/gift-of-blue-sale or www.beaches.com/gift-of-blue-sale.

About Sandals® Resorts
Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf liquor and luxurious suites, including the Caribbean's first Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for couples to reconnect and focus on what matters most: each other. Notorious for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently introduced fresh concepts such as the brand's first-ever double infinity pool and an off-site Island Inclusive dining program, while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches® Resorts:
Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks and enjoy the XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com

Contact:
The Decker/Royal Agency
[email protected]

SOURCE Sandals Resorts

News Releases in Similar Topics

