An Enchanted Evening Delights Residents at Pelican Landing's Winter Masquerade Ball

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow flurries greeted guests and residents donned in their most fashionable attire as they arrived at the Winter Masquerade Ball hosted by Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Florida.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care hosts a Winter Masquerade Ball celebrating the season with dozens of residents, guests and family members in Sebastian, Florida.

As the twinkling of lights and live music filled the air, dapper gentleman and elegant ladies gathered for a magical evening to celebrate the holiday season. Guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuvres in the wine bar and an exquisite seated dinner with a specialty dessert. As glasses clinked in the cheering of well wishes for the New Year, couples filled the dance floor, moving to the rhythmic tunes of the jazz band.

"We are embracing opportunities to celebrate all of the moments with our residents, from the traditions of the holidays and the baking of cherished family recipes to the mystique and glamour of a masquerade ball," says James Brassard, Senior Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "This is just one aspect of how we honor our seniors through our culture as a Watercrest Senior Living community.

These unique events are part of the Live Exhilarated™ program at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, a Watercrest Senior Living community. At Pelican Landing, residents are engaging in diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group