EDITION and Sotheby's Partner with DYNE to Offer a One-of-a-Kind Luxury Experience at The Lake Como EDITION

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDITION Hotels , in partnership with Sotheby's Auction House, has collaborated with innovative jewelry designer Sarah Ysabel Narici of DYNE to offer an exclusive lot highlighting the singular beauty of Lake Como. Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION will be offered in Sotheby's Fine Jewelry auction – open for bidding from November 26 through December 11 during Sotheby's inaugural Luxury Week auctions at the iconic Breuer building. Sharpening the ongoing collaboration between Luxury Group and Sotheby's, this latest iteration furthers their shared mission to blur the boundaries between luxury travel and collectible art.

The Lake Como EDITION

The exceptional lot pairs a limited-edition necklace crafted by DYNE, hand-selected by Sotheby's Vice Chairman, Jewelry Americas, Frank Everett, with a stay at The Lake Como EDITION. Estimated at $15,000 - $25,000, the lot embodies the intersection of world-class craftsmanship and immersive luxury, extending the winning bidder both an unprecedented experience and lavish memento. This sinuous necklace, reminiscent of the lake's lapping waves and meandering shoreline, is rendered in radiant yellow gold and inlaid with luminous mottled jade in a verdant hue that recalls Como's waters. Balancing modernity and timeless elegance, the necklace is much like The Lake Como EDITION: a striking new addition meant for world-class acclaim.

This luxurious getaway at The Lake Como EDITION offers the top bidder coveted access to the property within its introductory season, making them among the very first to experience its serene, contemporary accommodations as it fully launches in March 2026. The two-night stay in one of the property's crown-jewel Penthouses - complete with custom sophisticated furnishings, Calacatta Turquoise marble details, Calacatta Gold Stone marble bathrooms with fluted glass doors, and restored French balconies - offers panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills. As part of the stay, guests will enjoy a cutting-edge detox treatment at The Longevity Spa, which draws on wisdom from ancient cultures and the most innovative beauty and biohacking technologies. Rounding out the visit is a dinner showcasing the cuisine of three-Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco at his signature restaurant at the property, Cetino.

Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION includes:

Two nights in the Penthouse at The Lake Como EDITION, featuring panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills.

at The Lake Como EDITION, featuring panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills. A full dining experience at Cetino , including a tasting menu and wine pairing at Chef Mauro Colagreco's restaurant, guided by his philosophy of "circular gastronomy," rooted in seasonality, sustainability, and connection to place.

, including a tasting menu and wine pairing at Chef Mauro Colagreco's restaurant, guided by his philosophy of "circular gastronomy," rooted in seasonality, sustainability, and connection to place. A 110-minute Mind & Body Detox at The Longevity Spa , blending advanced anti-aging expertise with ancient rituals and innovative beauty and biohacking technologies, includes a multisensory LED session, Re-Balance massage, Face Detox, and cryotherapy.

, blending advanced anti-aging expertise with ancient rituals and innovative beauty and biohacking technologies, includes a multisensory LED session, Re-Balance massage, Face Detox, and cryotherapy. A customized private boat tour along Lake Como's emerald waters, complete with a curated picnic lunch and views of historic villas such as Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello.

along Lake Como's emerald waters, complete with a curated picnic lunch and views of historic villas such as Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello. A Sunset Aperitivo at Renzo , the all-day dining destination with a pergola-shaded terrace framed by Mediterranean herbs, citrus trees, and sweeping lake views.

, the all-day dining destination with a pergola-shaded terrace framed by Mediterranean herbs, citrus trees, and sweeping lake views. A Mercedes E-Class at disposal for a full day , offering seamless regional exploration.

, offering seamless regional exploration. A limited-edition necklace by Sarah Ysabel Dyne , serving as a lasting, sculptural keepsake of the experience.

, serving as a lasting, sculptural keepsake of the experience. An exclusive Lake Como guide curated by Sarah Ysabel Dyne and Frank Everett, spotlighting the region's most inspiring cultural and natural landmarks.

curated by Sarah Ysabel Dyne and Frank Everett, spotlighting the region's most inspiring cultural and natural landmarks. Round-trip Mercedes E-Class transportation to and from Milan airport for a smooth and luxurious arrival and departure.

"This collaboration reflects EDITION's commitment to redefining modern luxury by thoughtfully embedding contemporary design within the world's most storied landscapes," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. "In partnership with Sotheby's and DYNE, we are proud to offer an experience that celebrates traditional craftsmanship with globally influenced creativity, creating a moment that is both deeply rooted in the heritage of Lake Como and entirely unique to this partnership."

Lake Como, with its placid turquoise waters surrounded by towering sharp-peaked mountains, has been one of the most dreamt-of destinations in the world for centuries, inspiring generations of artists, designers, and travelers. With the debut of The Lake Como EDITION, developed in partnership with Omnam Investment Group "Omnam" and private investment firm Bain Capital, EDITION reimagines this storied destination through a new lens of modern luxury. Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION reflects that vision, capturing the region's timeless allure through an experience that is as artful as unforgettable.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 21 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City is now open to the public.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 32 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

