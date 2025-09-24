An Immersive Journey of Culture, Art and Industry: International Students Experience the Vibrancy of Changchun

News provided by

China Daily

Sep 24, 2025, 06:38 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

"My China Surprise" themed cultural exchange series - Changchun was held on Friday and Saturday, attracting five overseas students from Kazakhstan, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain, along with 10 students from Jilin International Studies University, embarked on an in-depth cultural immersion journey in Changchun, Jilin province.

Continue Reading

On Friday morning, the youths experienced Chinese oil painting and the elegant qipao culture - a traditional style of Chinese dress - in an atmosphere brimming with artistic flair. Wearing traditional Chinese attire, they wielded Chinese calligraphy brush pens, appreciating the unique charm of Eastern aesthetics.

In the afternoon, they visited the FAW Hongqi Museum, where they gained a profound understanding of the brand's story and craftsmanship within the context of the development of China's automotive industry.

On Saturday, they explored the Global Village and library of Jilin International Studies University, experiencing the multicultural integration within an international teaching environment and exchanging educational ideas in a scholarly atmosphere.

In the afternoon, the cultural exchange event combined with the 30th-anniversary celebration of the university, was successfully held, attracting nearly 300 Chinese and international faculty and students.

After the two-day itinerary, the students expressed that the cultural exploration was not only a visual and sensory feast but also a dialogue of understanding and resonance. They were deeply moved by the profound heritage and modern vitality of Chinese culture, and were captivated by the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Changchun.

SOURCE China Daily

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Jilin International Studies University: Celebrating 30th Anniversary and Envisioning the Future of Higher Education

Jilin International Studies University: Celebrating 30th Anniversary and Envisioning the Future of Higher Education

A report from China Daily On September 20th, Jilin International Studies University marked its 30th anniversary with the Conference on Promoting...
A rich tapestry of cultures

A rich tapestry of cultures

A report from China Daily Gansu province in Northwest China once again stands on an important stage as the eighth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Art

Art

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics