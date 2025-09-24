An Immersive Journey of Culture, Art and Industry: International Students Experience the Vibrancy of Changchun

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

"My China Surprise" themed cultural exchange series - Changchun was held on Friday and Saturday, attracting five overseas students from Kazakhstan, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain, along with 10 students from Jilin International Studies University, embarked on an in-depth cultural immersion journey in Changchun, Jilin province.

On Friday morning, the youths experienced Chinese oil painting and the elegant qipao culture - a traditional style of Chinese dress - in an atmosphere brimming with artistic flair. Wearing traditional Chinese attire, they wielded Chinese calligraphy brush pens, appreciating the unique charm of Eastern aesthetics.

In the afternoon, they visited the FAW Hongqi Museum, where they gained a profound understanding of the brand's story and craftsmanship within the context of the development of China's automotive industry.

On Saturday, they explored the Global Village and library of Jilin International Studies University, experiencing the multicultural integration within an international teaching environment and exchanging educational ideas in a scholarly atmosphere.

In the afternoon, the cultural exchange event combined with the 30th-anniversary celebration of the university, was successfully held, attracting nearly 300 Chinese and international faculty and students.

After the two-day itinerary, the students expressed that the cultural exploration was not only a visual and sensory feast but also a dialogue of understanding and resonance. They were deeply moved by the profound heritage and modern vitality of Chinese culture, and were captivated by the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Changchun.

