An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Personal Care Device for Applying Lotions (TLS-1079)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to apply moisturizing lotions, medicinal rubs, sunscreens, and other products to hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor from Anchorage, Alaska. As a result, they developed The SHEALA, designed to eliminate the need to strain or ask for help when applying lotions.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: The SHEALA Solves Everyday Challenges when Applying Lotions

Provides an improved method of applying moisturizing lotions, sunscreens, or medicinal rubs to various areas of the body.





Eliminates the need to struggle or ask for assistance.





Increases comfort and convenience.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Everyone

With more consumers seeking an improved means of applying lotion to hard-to-reach areas of the body, there may be a demand for a new applicator device. The patent-granted SHEALA offers a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for everyone, especially single individuals who live alone, the elderly, children, or anyone with physical limitations such as disabled or obese individuals.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.sheala.net. Or contact Leanne Morgan at 907-917-8791 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp