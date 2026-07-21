An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Supplement Container Idea for Powder Transfer (MHO-706)

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something that would make it easier and cleaner to transfer powdered supplements into bottles." said an inventor from Chandler, Ariz. "My idea would help simplify the process and eliminate the mess that often occurs when pouring powder into a small container."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: SCOOP AND FUNNEL SNAP-ON LID PACKAGING SYSTEM - The idea would address the common problem of transferring powdered supplements from large containers into bottles or shaker cups without making a mess.

Potential benefits could include:

Reduces spills and product waste when transferring powdered supplements

Improves cleanliness and convenience for users on the go

Helps keep accessories organized and easy to access

InventHelp Client's Invention for fitness, supplement, and nutrition companies Consumers who regularly use powdered supplements often struggle to transfer the product into bottles or shaker cups without spilling or wasting powder. The SCOOP AND FUNNEL SNAP-ON LID PACKAGING SYSTEM would consist of a packaging concept designed to improve the use of powdered supplement containers, combining convenient accessories with standard product packaging to create a more organized and efficient solution.

InventHelp's Invention Submission Process & Licensing Opportunities

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may have an interest in licensing it.

For more information, write Dept. MHO-706, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

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About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review.

Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp