An Unfair Fight: How Race and Social Determinants Impact Maternal and Infant Health

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a provider of comprehensive NICU care management for premature and medically complex newborns, today announced the release of a special industry report detailing how race and social determinants impact maternal and infant health.

Entitled "An Unfair Fight" – the comprehensive report highlights how racism relates to maternal and infant mortality rates and provides insights into how health inequities are driven beyond factors of social determinants of health. The report also urges immediate social action for health providers, health plans and policy makers.

"Though long overdue, our country is finally acknowledging a national crisis. There is a mountain of data that shows Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander, Native American, Alaska Native, and Latinx individuals are disproportionately likely to experience adverse health problems. Nowhere is this more evident than in maternal and infant health," said Ellie Stang, MD, founder and CEO of ProgenyHealth.

"An Unfair Fight" is currently available for download here.

