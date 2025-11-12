ProgenyHealth Announces Collaboration with Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky to Provide NICU Care Management to Members

Company to provide case management services to premature and medically complex infants, along with offering valuable support services for family members to improve outcomes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a leading, tech-enabled women's health care company dedicated to maternity and NICU care management, has announced a collaboration with Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky. ProgenyHealth will provide case management services for some of the health plan's most vulnerable members – premature and medically complex infants. The program will also offer support services to parents and family members.

According to the March of Dimes, Kentucky had received a 2024 pre-term birth grade report of D-. The most recent 2024 Report Card highlights the current challenging state of maternal and infant health throughout the state, based on infant mortality figures.

Despite recent incremental improvements, Kentucky's preterm birth rate remains at 11.3%, worse than the national average of 10.4%. These poor outcomes are due to several factors, including the overall mental and physical health of women, substance use disorder, air pollution, and chronic health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

"Partnering with ProgenyHealth allows us to more deeply invest in the health and well-being of our plan members' families, especially those facing the challenges of a NICU stay," said Sarah Moyer, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky. "We understand that when an infant enters the NICU, it is an incredibly stressful and uncertain time for families. That's why we are dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive support through their NICU journey and beyond, supporting them throughout their child's critical first year. While our state faces significant obstacles in infant and maternal health, our commitment remains steadfast—to improve outcomes, experiences, and quality of life for our members and their loved ones. Together, we are making a meaningful difference."

As an example, one of Humana Health Horizon's members delivered eight weeks early due to pre-eclampsia. While her newborn was admitted to the NICU, the mother struggled to get a follow-up appointment for her high blood pressure. Experiencing concerning symptoms, she and her ProgenyHealth nurse case manager contacted her obstetrician and secured a same-day visit. Because she also screened high for postpartum depression, her case manager referred her to behavioral health and connected her with a ProgenyHealth social worker for additional support. The social worker ensured she received baby essentials—diapers, wipes, clothing, and a car seat. The care management team continues to coordinate closely with the hospital and the mother to ensure a smooth discharge and transition home when the baby is ready.

"The first year of an infant's life sets the stage for their safety and development. This crucial period is extremely important for their ongoing health and wellness," said Susan Torroella, CEO, ProgenyHealth. "We are grateful for the opportunity to help Humana Healthy Horizons improve the lives of their members and are honored to provide the expertise that is needed to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes throughout Kentucky."

The collaboration between the two organizations launched in late May and is already beginning to show early indicator enrollment success among plan members.

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for more than 1.5 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring. During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve. Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

ProgenyHealth is a leading national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. With more than 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses and social workers improve health outcomes and enhance the member experience.

