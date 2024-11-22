ANAB to Host Webinar on Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Qualification Program and ANAB Accreditation under DoD Directive 8140

Join ANAB and Special Guests from the Department of Defense

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is hosting an informative webinar on the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Workforce Qualification Program and ANAB Accreditation under DoD Directive 8140, sharing insights into the DoD 8140 manual requirements and ANAB's role in the accreditation process. The session will feature representatives from the DoD, who will be available for questions.

"DoD Cyber Workforce Qualification Program and ANAB Accreditation under DoD Directive 8140" will be held on December 11 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET. Register via ANAB's website.

As the manual that establishes policies and procedures for the DoD's cyber workforce, DoD 8140 supports military service members, DoD civilians, and contractor employees performing cyber work within the scope of their assigned cyber element (IT, cyber enablers, cyber effects, cyber [intel], or cybersecurity). This informational session will provide an overview of:

DoD Directive 8140 Types of Eligible Programs DoD Work Roles Alignment

The DoD Process

ANAB The Difference Between Certificate and Certification Programs ANAB Accreditation Process Overview of Application Process Website and Resources



The webinar will highlight information on credentialing accreditation programs that are required by the DoD, including two offered by ANAB: the Certificate Accreditation Program (ANSI/ASTM 2659 for training programs) and the Personnel Certification program (ISO/IEC 17024 for certifications).

For more information about this webinar, please contact ANAB's Caitlin O'Connell (202.384.0184; [email protected]).

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

