ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2026.

Christian Dubay, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), was appointed for a second one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Ajit Jillavenkatesa, Apple; Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA); and Cynthia Woodley, Professional Testing. David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API) continues to serve as Immediate Past Chair.

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2026 and concluding at year-end 2028:

John Belcik , International Code Council (ICC)

, International Code Council (ICC) Jacqueline Campbell , U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Jessica Evans , NSF

, NSF Dr. Barbara J. Jones , Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI)

, Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) Lawrence J. Lynch , National Restaurant Association (NRA)

, National Restaurant Association (NRA) Alan Manche , Schneider Electric

, Schneider Electric Kelly Mariotti , Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) Earl Nied , Veracity IP Consulting

, Veracity IP Consulting Dominque Taudin , Carrier Global

, Carrier Global Andy Updegrove , Gesmer Updegrove LLC

, Gesmer Updegrove LLC Dr. Terry O. Woods, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has elected the following individuals to fill Director-at-Large vacancies:

Heather Evans , National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Marie Jordan , Visa

, Visa Laura Lindsay , Microsoft

, Microsoft Daniel Vreeman, Health Level Seven (HL7)

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum Chairs: Tim Koczanski, U.S. Department of Defense (Government Member Forum); Peter L. Pondillo, Corning Incorporated (Company Member Forum); Mary Ellen Fise, Consumer Interest (Consumer Interest Forum); and Megan Hayes, NEMA (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Pete Tolsdorf, U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Ajit Jillavenkatesa, Apple (International Policy Advisory Group); and Jeff Grove, ASTM International (National Policy Advisory Group).

Amanda Benedict, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Susan Carioti, ASIS, will chair the ANSI Appeals Board.

Kerri Haresign, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will chair the Executive Standards Council.

Veronica A. Lancaster, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will serve as USNC President and chair of the USNC Council.

Paula Watkins, American Petroleum Institute (API), will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Individuals leaving the Board are:

Kristina Breen , Visa

, Visa Scott Colburn , U.S. Food and Drug Administration

, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Gordon Gillerman , NIST

, NIST Tim Klein , U.S. Department of Transportation

, U.S. Department of Transportation Susan Miller , Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions

, Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions Sharon Stanford , American Dental Association

, American Dental Association Paris Stavrianidis , FM Approvals

, FM Approvals Phil Wennblom, Intel Corporation

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

