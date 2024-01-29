Analysts spotlight SAS leadership in AI, risk, fraud and retail

News provided by

SAS

29 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

Multiple reports from analyst firms name SAS a leader in key business and tech categories

CARY, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) remains the hottest area in tech. And AI and advanced analytics continue to power a host of important business functions, from managing risk to fighting fraud to improving operations in banking, insurance, retail and other industries.

For thousands of organizations today, their choice in these areas is SAS, the leader in AI and analytics.

Continue Reading
Leading analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies.
Leading analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies.

Top analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies. This high regard has continued over the last few months as they have again named SAS a leader in important business and technology categories.

For more on how analysts rank SAS, see Analyst Viewpoints at SAS.com/analystviews.

Among the most recent analyst accolades are:

AI and Analytics

  • Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms, 2023 – SAS named a Customers' Choice (October 2023)
  • Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study & Ratings – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)
  • Dresner Wisdom of Crowds ModelOps Market Study – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)

Risk Management

  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (December 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Market Risk Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (November 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech100® 2024 – SAS earned the No. 2 overall ranking (November 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Portfolio Management Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (October 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset and Liability Management (ALM) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Liquidity Risk Management Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Funds Transfer Pricing Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (August 2023)

Fraud and Financial Crimes

  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (November 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (FRAML) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (October 2023)
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (September 2023)

Retail Industry

  • The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 – SAS named a Leader (November 2023)

Last May, SAS committed $1 billion to expand its industry-specific AI offerings. This investment is in line with the trend toward putting the power of AI and advanced analytics in the hands of more people with varied experience and job roles. Through the broad use of these technologies, organizations and society will benefit.

"In a complex world. your choice for AI and data is simple: SAS remains committed to delivering innovation that supports your success," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

"Once again, top analyst firms have recognized SAS for its leadership in AI and advanced analytics, and risk, fraud and industry solutions. We are thankful to the thousands of organizations around the globe that rely on and trust SAS."

SAS Innovate is coming
This spring, you can explore the very latest in data and AI. Join business leaders, technical users and SAS partners for SAS Innovate, April 16-19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Register now for the premier AI and analytics experience!

About SAS
SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Mike Nemecek
SAS
[email protected]
919-531-5140
sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Also from this source

SAS a credit portfolio management leader, per Chartis

SAS a credit portfolio management leader, per Chartis

AI and analytics leader SAS has landed in the prestigious Category Leader quadrant in Chartis' Credit Portfolio Management Solutions, 2023: Market...
How will AI and analytics keep people healthy, safe and thriving in 2024?

How will AI and analytics keep people healthy, safe and thriving in 2024?

Governments and health organizations shoulder tremendous responsibility for enhancing and supporting people's happiness, health and livelihoods....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.