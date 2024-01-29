Analysts spotlight SAS leadership in AI, risk, fraud and retail

Multiple reports from analyst firms name SAS a leader in key business and tech categories

CARY, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) remains the hottest area in tech. And AI and advanced analytics continue to power a host of important business functions, from managing risk to fighting fraud to improving operations in banking, insurance, retail and other industries.

For thousands of organizations today, their choice in these areas is SAS, the leader in AI and analytics.

Once again, top analyst firms have recognized SAS for its leadership in AI and risk, fraud and industry solutions. Post this Leading analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies.

Top analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies. This high regard has continued over the last few months as they have again named SAS a leader in important business and technology categories.

Among the most recent analyst accolades are:

AI and Analytics

Gartner ® Voice of the Customer for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms, 2023 – SAS named a Customers' Choice ( October 2023 )

Voice of the Customer for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms, 2023 – SAS named a Customers' Choice ( ) Dresner Wisdom of Crowds ® AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study & Ratings – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study & Ratings – SAS named a Leader ( ) Dresner Wisdom of Crowds ModelOps Market Study – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

Risk Management

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( December 2023 )

for Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( ) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Market Risk Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( November 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech100 ® 2024 – SAS earned the No. 2 overall ranking ( November 2023 )

2024 – SAS earned the No. 2 overall ranking ( ) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Portfolio Management Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( October 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset and Liability Management (ALM) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Liquidity Risk Management Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Funds Transfer Pricing Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( August 2023 )

Fraud and Financial Crimes

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( November 2023 )

) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (FRAML) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( October 2023 )

and Anti-Money Laundering (FRAML) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( ) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( September 2023 )

Retail Industry

The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 – SAS named a Leader ( November 2023 )

Last May, SAS committed $1 billion to expand its industry-specific AI offerings. This investment is in line with the trend toward putting the power of AI and advanced analytics in the hands of more people with varied experience and job roles. Through the broad use of these technologies, organizations and society will benefit.

"In a complex world. your choice for AI and data is simple: SAS remains committed to delivering innovation that supports your success," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

"Once again, top analyst firms have recognized SAS for its leadership in AI and advanced analytics, and risk, fraud and industry solutions. We are thankful to the thousands of organizations around the globe that rely on and trust SAS."

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

