SAS Recognizes Global Partner Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE - SAS, a leader in data and AI, announced the winners of its 2024 Partner of the Year Awards on Tuesday. The awards celebrate SAS Partners whose dedication to excellence and innovation delivered superior value for customers over the last year. SAS and its vibrant partner ecosystem deliver, codevelop and implement cutting-edge software to end users across geographies and industries.

"Our partners' unique expertise, offerings and knowledge, combined with SAS technology, help us solve our customers' most pressing challenges to generate real results for their businesses and communities," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Congratulations to our 2024 winners for their success, and my continued gratitude to all our partners for their contributions and commitment in the past year."

The 2024 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:

Global Systems Integrator Partners

Global GSI Partner of the Year: EY North American GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture EME-AP GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte EMEA GSI Partner of the Year: EY



Solution Provider Partners

Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Dawning Technology Inc. North American Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions Inc. Latin American Solution Provider Partner of the Year: TO Brasil EME-AP Solution Provider Partner of the Year: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation EMEA Solution Provider Partner of the Year: OCS Consulting



Service Provider Partners

Global Service Provider Partner of the Year: Clario EMEA Service Provider Partner of the Year: Cedacri



Technology & Cloud Partners

Global Technology and Cloud Partner of the Year: Intel Technology Business Impact Award of the Year: Microsoft Fastest Growing Technology and Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)



Explore SAS' dynamic partner network.

Today's announcement was made at SAS Innovate, the data and AI experience for business leaders, technical users and SAS Partners. Keep up with the latest news from SAS by following @SASsoftwareNews on X/Twitter.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

