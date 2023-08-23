Analytic Partners is a Leader of Marketing Measurement and Optimization as recognized by Independent Research Firm

23 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

Analytic Partners received Top Ranking across both Current Offering and Strategy categories

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial intelligence company Analytic Partners has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report. Released today, the report positions Analytic Partners among nine top providers, stating "Analytic Partners dominates with data-driven marketing insights".

The Forrester Wave™ report is a comprehensive evaluation of the top vendors in the market, researching, analyzing, and scoring them on 38 evaluation criteria.  Analytic Partners is top ranked in the Current Offering and Strategy categories among all evaluated vendors.  Analytic Partners received the highest possible scores across 26 criteria and the highest ranking versus all other evaluated vendors in the following criteria:

  • Business Scenarios and Impact
  • Technology Platform
  • Client engagement and Services
  • Measurement Methods and Management

According to the report, "AP's strength is its ability to commit to and deliver performance insights using its core commercial mix model, marketing expertise, and GPS-E analytics platform."  In addition, the report acknowledges Analytic Partners' "strong vision to create a system that can fuel business decisions, like market expansion, brand equity, operational efficiency, and customer growth."

Commenting on the report, Nancy Smith, CEO said: "At Analytic Partners, we are dedicated to empower brands to leverage data and analytics to make optimal decisions. We are pleased to be recognized in this comprehensive report. We believe this recognition confirms our mission and strategy to make AP the go-to solution for commercial intelligence to empower superior business decisions that drive growth.

We are delighted to be recognized as a leader by this respected, professional, long-term industry analyst firm. We are proud and grateful to be working with so many leading brands worldwide to help them unlock their full potential."

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2023" is available to download here: www.analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023.

For more information about Analytic Partners, please visit www.analyticpartners.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Rogers, Pumpkin PR for Analytic Partners
[email protected].com
+447784799391

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is the leader in commercial analytics. Our platform, GPS-Enterprise provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding, right-time planning, and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/

SOURCE Analytic Partners

