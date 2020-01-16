Analytic Partners Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, a global leader in marketing analytics, announced today that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020" report by Forrester Research. Analytic Partners was Top Ranked in the report's Strategy and Current Offering categories among all evaluated vendors.

The Forrester report states that Analytic Partners "received high marks for its unified measurement approach that dynamically integrates marketing performance data with geographic variations, customer behaviors, and sales channels to measure short-term revenue impact and long-term effects." In addition, customer reference feedback "commended AP for its services, strategic vision, and roadmap," and cited that "AP can help 'manage talent and tools' to bring together insights and go beyond asking the 'cookie cutter' marketing and business questions."

Analytic Partners received the highest score possible in eighteen criteria, including Methodology, Services Offered, Solution Vision, Execution Roadmap, and Innovation Roadmap. In addition, Analytic Partners received the highest score in the Technology Platform criterion. In the company's vendor profile, the Forrester report stated that "Firms should put Analytic Partners on their shortlist if they're ready to innovate their measurement strategy."

"As a global, independent analytics company, we are committed to driving competitive advantage and bottom-line results for our clients by helping them turn data into expertise and create powerful brand-customer connections," said Nancy Smith, CEO of Analytic Partners. "We believe being cited as a Leader by Forrester once again highlights the unique value of our fully integrated technology and services approach."

In producing this Forrester Wave™ report, Forrester evaluated marketing measurement and optimization vendors and "identified the nine most significant ones…and researched, analyzed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketing professionals select the right one for their needs."

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020" is available to download here.

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is a global analytics company that leverages adaptive modeling techniques and tools to help companies generate better business results, drive growth, and, ultimately, grow closer to their customers. We work with marketers to build deep knowledge about brands, customers and competitors that is converted into sound strategies aimed at improving business performance.

SOURCE Analytic Partners

Related Links

http://www.analyticpartners.com

