Analytic Partners Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions by Independent Research Firm

The Forrester report states that Analytic Partners "excels at bridging analytics and business strategy, mastering technology and data science to uncover strategic opportunities" and is a great fit for companies "looking for a high level of consulting, training, and strategic support."

Analytic Partners received the highest score possible in fourteen criteria, including corporate strategy and global strategy. In the company's vendor profile, the Forrester report stated that they noticed, "some innovative aspects of its vision, which focuses on linking marketing performance with shareholder value".

"As a global, independent analytics solution provider, Analytic Partners has been helping the world's biggest brands turn data into expertise, grow closer to their customers and uncover opportunities for competitive advantage," said Nancy Smith, CEO of Analytic Partners. "We believe being cited as a Leader by Forrester again further highlights the value our unique, unbiased balance of services and technology provides to our clients."

Forrester's 34-criteria evaluation of marketing measurement and optimization solutions "identified the eight most significant providers…and researched, analyzed, and scored their capabilities. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketers make the right choice for their firms."

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q2 2018" is available to download here.

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is a global marketing analytics company that leverages adaptive modeling techniques and tools to help companies generate better marketing ROI, drive growth and, ultimately, grow closer to their customers. We work with marketers to build deep knowledge about brands, customers and competitors that is converted into sound strategies aimed at improving business performance. www.analyticpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analytic-partners-named-a-leader-in-marketing-measurement-and-optimization-solutions-by-independent-research-firm-300630360.html

SOURCE Analytic Partners

Related Links

http://www.analyticpartners.com

