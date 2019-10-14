Analytics Experience 2019: making analytics real

Join us at the event that gathers more than 1,500 data scientists and business leaders who are passionate about analytics. The theme of this year's conference is "Together we make analytics real" with a focus on how organizations get value from analytics in day-to-day operations.

"There is a lot of talk about AI and what this technology can do," said Randy Guard, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at SAS. "But the reality is that technology alone won't make a difference unless it's properly deployed to help organizations benefit from analytically-driven decisions every single day. That's why we want to share real-life examples from our customers, about how analytics and AI can detect credit-card fraud, manage banking risk, drive personalized customer relationships, identify promising drug therapies and a lot more besides."

Participants can also look forward to keynotes from:

Daniel Newman , Principal analyst of Futurum Research and CEO of Broadsuite Media group, who works with the world's largest technology brands exploring digital transformation and how it is influencing the enterprise.

, Principal analyst of Futurum Research and CEO of Broadsuite Media group, who works with the world's largest technology brands exploring digital transformation and how it is influencing the enterprise. Matteo Motterlini , philosopher and neuroeconomist, who looks at how humans make (or are made to make) decisions with a view to helping us making better decisions and avoid mental traps.

, philosopher and neuroeconomist, who looks at how humans make (or are made to make) decisions with a view to helping us making better decisions and avoid mental traps. Dr. Youssef Al Hammadi , Chief Intelligence Officer of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, who is also an Advisor within the Office of Strategic Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Executive office, looking at how advanced analytics is applied across various industry sectors.

, Chief Intelligence Officer of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, who is also an Advisor within the Office of Strategic Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Executive office, looking at how advanced analytics is applied across various industry sectors. Matt Ledding , a Juggling Management Artist, looks at using juggling to hack the learning process, and challenges people to rewire their minds and overcome false assumptions that they never suspected they had.

, a Juggling Management Artist, looks at using juggling to hack the learning process, and challenges people to rewire their minds and overcome false assumptions that they never suspected they had. Stefano Quintarelli , Serial entrepreneur and member of the High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence of the European Commission, who is interested in the intersection between technology, regulation and markets.

There will be a rich variety of engagement opportunities, including 56 breakout sessions, 48 super demos, escape room challenges, networking events and six industry executive workshops, a new offering for 2019.

More than 60 media and influencers are already registered to attend, with SAS sharing announcements about helping organizations operationalize analytics, and showcasing customers who have obtained real returns through analytics and AI.

Jim Goodnight, SAS CEO and Founder, and Oliver Schabenberger, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at SAS, will open the conference on October 22 at the MiCo – Milano Congressi, the largest convention centre in Europe.

During the two-day event, executives from numerous companies and organisations will share their experiences including: UBI, Banking (Italy), Inland Revenue Department, Government (New Zealand) Asian Paints, Manufacturing (India), Hanwha Galleria Co Ltd., Retail (Korea), Société Générale, Banking (France), Topdanmark, Insurance (Denmark), SPG Dry Cooling, Manufacturing (Belgium), Ergo Direct Versicherung AG, Insurance (Germany), National Bank of Greece, Banking (Greece), Stoloto (S8 Capital), Retail (Russia), Ørsted, Energy (Denmark), OP Bank, Banking (Finland), Amsterdam University Medical Center, Health Care (The Netherlands), Sky, Media (UK), Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan (India), Pegasus Airlines, (Turkey), Permanent TSB, Banking (Ireland), Nets, Financial Services (Denmark), Yolo Group, Insurance (Italy), First National Bank (South Africa).

Reduced admission is available for participants from educational institutions. Register today at the Analytics Experience 2019 website.

