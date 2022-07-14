Ananta Medicare Provides Preventative Health Solutions to the World

The Global Manufacturer's High-Quality Supplements and Medications Are Designed to Help Support a Healthy Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive medicine is important — and essential. However, it is often focused on things like addressing critical dangers, providing damage control, and aiding in recovery. In contrast, often the best form of medicine and healthcare is reactive in nature.

It's a theme that the team at health and wellness manufacturer Ananta Medicare takes to heart. "Our goal isn't to temporarily address a medical issue," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "Our tagline is literally 'endless care about your health.' Most of our products are geared towards the prevention of medical conditions, not just now, but over the long term."

Ananta Medicare's company vision is to create a constant level of care that maintains health and improves the quality of human life across the board. It's this perpetual preventative mentality that has guided the manufacturer over the more than two decades of its existence so far.

Ananta Medicare already operates multiple manufacturing facilities in India. It also has offices in Europe, including the U.K. and Ukraine. This global reach, coupled with the company's devotion to high quality products, has enabled Ananta to lead the charge in shining a light on preventative health for consumers and medical professionals, alike.

"We have earned the confidence of patients and doctors from different countries around the world through our team's exemplary results," Jain explains, " Our success isn't accidental. It is the result of tireless work, devotion to our mission, and the high degree of professionalism our employees display on a daily basis."

The scale of production allows Ananta to focus on preventative health solutions across a broad product range that includes both food supplements and other herbal products . Some of these, such as Femimens and Femicycle, focus on women. Others, like Anantavati Kids, are for younger ages.

The Ananta team always strongly recommends consulting with a doctor before utilizing their products (or any health-related solution) to ensure that it meets the needs dictated by their particular symptoms. Even so, the ability to access clean, effective herbally-based remedies from a reputable manufacturer is a welcome relief for the many Ananta Medicare customers around the globe — soon to include the United States.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

