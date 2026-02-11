ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS ANNOUNCES ANTONELA ROCCUZZO AS ITS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills is proud to announce Antonela Roccuzzo as its new Global Brand Ambassador for 2026.

Celebrated worldwide for her timeless elegance, authenticity, and influential voice, Antonela embodies the core values of Anastasia Beverly Hills: confidence, integrity, and female empowerment. As a devoted entrepreneur, mother, and global fashion figure, Antonela continues to be a driving force within the industry.

courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

"We are thrilled to welcome Antonela into the Anastasia Beverly Hills family,ˮ said Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills. "Her grace, warmth, and natural approach to beauty perfectly reflects the spirit of our brand. Antonela inspires millions by staying true to herself, and that authenticity is what makes this partnership so powerful."

In her new role as Global Brand Ambassador, Antonela will be featured across upcoming social content and projects highlighting the brand's hero products and new launches.

"I have always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills, not only for its incredible products but for the brandʼs dedication to empowering people to feel confident in themselves," said Antonela Roccuzzo. "Itʼs an honor to partner with a brand I genuinely love and use every day. Iʼm excited to create meaningful moments together and share more of my beauty routine with the world."

The shared values between Antonela Roccuzzo and Anastasia Beverly Hills serve to inspire and empower women worldwide, reflecting a partnership grounded in artistry, innovation, and individuality.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills:

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, Dillard's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, ULTA, and select retailers in over 30 countries.

