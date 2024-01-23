Anatomy IT Names Healthcare Industry Veteran and Proven Strategic Growth Leader as Chief Commercial Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Patrik Vagenius as its chief commercial officer. Vagenius will leverage his 30 + years of strategic sales, business development and leadership experience to help broaden Anatomy IT's Intelligent managed services and cybersecurity footprint across healthcare organizations and private equity owners of high-volume medical and dental practice networks.

Anatomy IT has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate, earning the trust of healthcare organizations across the country with its comprehensive platform, including managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, value-based care services, HIPAA compliance, and strategic IT planning.

Vagenius's executive leadership and strategic growth advisory experience are exclusively in healthcare and healthcare IT. Those experiences focus on leading and launching sales operations and teams representing solutions across the spectrum of SaaS technologies, consulting and outsourcing services. In that time, Vagenius developed a proven track record of driving transformational growth across companies of all sizes and consistently exceeding revenue targets, frequently garnering the largest sales agreements in the company's history.

"Patrik's decades-long career as both an internal business development leader and consultant within healthcare demonstrates that he has the deep industry knowledge and first-hand understanding of the challenges our broad range of clients face, as well as how our specialized IT and cybersecurity services can help them achieve their clinical and financial goals," said Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte. "We are thrilled that Patrik will help propel Anatomy IT to the next level as we continue to take advantage of new expansion opportunities to strengthen our position in the market."

Before joining Anatomy IT, Vagenius was most recently vice president of sales and business development at Flywire (formerly OnPlan Holdings), which developed an industry leading SaaS patient financial engagement & payment platform enablement technology for healthcare provider organizations. While at Flywire, Vagenius led the sales strategy, operations and channel partnerships from an angel-funded startup stage through the acquisition that led to a successful IPO in May 2020.

"Transformational change is occurring in healthcare, and information technology is at the heart of it," Vagenius said. "Anatomy IT's specialized expertise and decades of experience make it the ideal partner during this historic change, so organizations can ultimately thrive in this new tech-enabled care environment while ensuring cybersecurity and data protection. It will be a privilege to share Anatomy IT's incredible solutions and quality services with healthcare organizations across the U.S. and help them unleash their care quality and improve financial performance."

