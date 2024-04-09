Anatomy IT's HEALTHIT™ Framework Offers Providers Holistic View of IT and Cyber Readiness

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of an innovative new solution to help healthcare, highly regulated organizations, and others looking to improve their IT posture, evaluate their technological efficiency, scalability, security, and overall readiness in an ever-changing landscape of IT threats.

Anatomy IT's HEALTHIT™ Framework offers provider organizations of all sizes a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative assessment of IT networks, platforms, processes, and applications designed to address the complexities of healthcare IT. The Framework evaluates against the highest IT and healthcare industry standards while keeping patient care at the forefront along with tailored recommendations based on deep healthcare industry expertise and the company's more than 30 years of experience.

"Digital transformation is occurring so quickly in healthcare that some provider organizations may lack an objective, holistic and measurable perspective about their current IT infrastructures and preparedness for future needs," said Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte. "Performing such an internal assessment on one's own is time-consuming and may leave IT and IS leaders with an uncertain path to follow. We built this Framework after listening to customers about the need to address a gap in the market for identifying and measuring IT health. Our comprehensive HEALTHIT Framework and Scorecard conducted over a day or two can deliver an actionable guide with customized and concise advice to foster innovation and competitive advantage while enhancing overall IT maturity."

Anatomy IT's HEALTHIT Framework draws on inspiration from leading organizations and prevailing standards, including the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, and HIPAA guidelines. The Framework embodies the core principles of these standards, ensuring the healthcare IT infrastructure adheres to established industry benchmarks. The Anatomy IT HEALTHIT Framework doesn't replace these standards or investments already made but augments them by providing a comprehensive yet simplified approach to measuring IT readiness and areas of needed focus in an IT environment.

Assessment categories explore every relevant discipline, including:

robust security protocols

system and data redundancy

resource monitoring and management

regular updates and audits

staff education and preparedness

qualified IT staffing

strategic IT leadership and governance

vendor management

scalability and futureproofing

user experience

regulatory compliance

crisis management and business continuity

HIPAA compliance

At the conclusion of the assessment, healthcare organizations will receive a numeric score across each of the categories along with tailored recommendations to fit the unique demands of the organization, ensuring maximum operational efficiency and robust security. After an improvement plan is developed and implemented, organizations can re-engage with the Framework to measure their progress and identify areas for continued improvement.

"Anatomy IT's HEALTHIT Framework and scorecard are powerful tools to help organizations understand and prioritize IT performance and security improvement opportunities in a time- and resource-efficient method that yields greater clarity," said Anatomy IT COO Bill Sintiris. "After the Framework journey, organizations will emerge with a step-by-step blueprint that provides clear milestones and technology required to achieve the organization's goals, ensuring a structured and highly scalable path to IT excellence and optimized patient care."

Learn more about the Anatomy IT HEALTHIT Framework and schedule an appointment with an associate here.

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,850 clients serving 39,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals.

Media contact

Philip Anast (Amendola for Anatomy IT)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE Anatomy IT