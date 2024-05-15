Anatomy IT Partners with Industry Leader Bob Glazer as Strategic Advisor

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with renowned healthcare executive leader and entrepreneur Bob Glazer to advise on the rapidly evolving healthcare market, deepen its service offering specialization, and drive a better experience for current and future clients.

Initially, Glazer will offer guidance on a new companywide program designed to improve the efficiency and personalization of healthcare client engagement and services. Utilizing his nearly five decades of healthcare industry experience and demonstrated market expertise, Glazer will help Anatomy IT strategically identify and communicate with potential customers who would most benefit from its best-in-class solutions – managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, value-based care services, HIPAA compliance, and strategic IT planning – that empower exceptional patient care.

"Forging a partnership with such an accomplished and esteemed healthcare executive leader as Bob Glazer will certainly help us supercharge Anatomy IT's more targeted, personalized and effective healthcare strategy going forward," said Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte. "For decades, Bob has grown successful physician practices and helped solve their most pressing challenges. He has an in-depth, first-hand understanding of the crucial role that IT plays in these organizations, and that insight will help us better share our unparalleled value proposition to providers who need our solutions now more than ever."

Glazer brings a wealth of healthcare industry knowledge and expertise to Anatomy IT built on 48 years of exceptional accomplishments and leadership roles. For over 25 years, Glazer was CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates LLP, the largest otolaryngology, allergy and audiology practice in the U.S. Glazer grew the practice to over 250 physicians and 52 locations in New York and New Jersey by identifying and steering the organization's strategic path, emphasizing growth through physician recruitment, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In that time, Glazer also co-founded and was the CEO of Quality Medical Management Services USA, a healthcare consultancy firm; and OASIS, a self-funded and self-insured medical malpractice captive. Glazer began his healthcare career in the Office of the Controller for the NYU Langone Medical Center. Today, Glazer supports numerous practices and other healthcare companies across the U.S. as president of Glazer Business Advisors.

"Anatomy IT's rapid growth to nearly 2,000 clients across the U.S. in only a few years demonstrates the enormous need for its unrivaled healthcare IT experience and expertise as well as its enterprise-level strength and stability," Glazer said. "Despite its already substantial customer footprint, Anatomy IT still has more opportunities that I am excited to help identify across the healthcare delivery middle market to expand its comprehensive and highly flexible array of best-in-class technology and cybersecurity solutions."

