Anatomy IT to Share Real-World, Actionable Cybersecurity Strategies in HIMSS24 Panel Discussion

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief operating officer of Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with two health system leaders will deliver a panel discussion at the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 11-15 filled with real-world lessons and practical guidance on preventing and responding to cybersecurity threats.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, healthcare organizations of all sizes face increasing risks to their sensitive data and critical infrastructure. IBM and the Ponemon Institute report the average cost of healthcare cyberattacks reached $10.93 million per breach in 2023, up from $10.1 million in 2022. The panel session will focus on three imperative steps health systems should take today to protect patients and data and avoid those potential costs.

"In an age of rapidly expanding and aggressive cyberattacks against healthcare organizations, providers need to initiate bold steps focused on prevention and risk mitigation to protect their patients and institutions," said Anatomy IT COO Bill Sintiris. "Our enlightening and informative panel discussion based on real-world case studies and industry trends will offer actionable strategies around three core concepts that attendees can take back to their communities and immediately begin applying within their organizations."

Also participating on the panel:

Harun Rashid , vice president of Information Services and chief information officer at Akron Children's, a leading pediatric health system dedicated to providing exceptional care to children and adolescents in Northeast Ohio .

, vice president of Information Services and chief information officer at Akron Children's, a leading pediatric health system dedicated to providing exceptional care to children and adolescents in . Veronica Fuhs , CEO of Monroe County Hospitals & Clinics and Davis County Hospital & Clinics, a comprehensive healthcare provider located in Monroe County, Iowa .

Both offer diverse healthcare perspectives with relatable cybersecurity experiences that they will share with the HIMSS24 audience.

Attendees will gain valuable insights from these panelists into crucial measures that can significantly strengthen their security postures regardless of institution. Experts will describe lessons and best practices within their own organizations, as well as peer health systems, focused on the following three concepts:

Incident Response and Disaster Recovery: Experts will share insights on crafting effective incident response and disaster recovery plans to minimize the impact of cyber incidents.



Employee Training and Awareness: Panelists will explore strategies for training staff on cybersecurity best practices, including proactively identifying and responding to potential threats.



Ensuring Regulatory Compliance: Attendees will learn practical insights on navigating the complexities of compliance requirements, enabling them to proactively align their data- handling practices with the latest regulations.

The panel discussion, titled "Secure Your Healthcare System: Three Steps to Cyber Breach Preparedness", is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, in W304E, West Building, Level 3 in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

