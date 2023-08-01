Anbio Biotechnology Highlights the Future of Diagnostic Solutions at AACC 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful market presence at the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo held in Anaheim, CA from July 25-27. This participation marked Anbio's official launch of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in the North American market, reflecting our readiness to deliver advanced and affordable laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic solutions in North America and globally.

Anbio Biotechnology Booth at AACC 2023 Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau's Lecture: Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics

During the tradeshow, Anbio showcased a range of solutions, including CLIA, FIA, LAMP, RT-PCR and Lateral Flow while also demonstrating the operation process of analyzers.

CLIA solution: our CLIA solution featured the ADLi1910 CLIA analyzer, offering high throughput with a compact footprint and a menu of 49 developed assays for qualitative and quantitative testing of analytes.

FIA solution: Our handheld point-of-care AF-100S FIA Solution features long battery life, small size, easy to use interface make it ideal for use in a variety of settings, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays including hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases. Moreover, we have enhanced the tracking process by embedding QR codes on each test reagent.

Lateral Flow (Colloidal Gold) solution: 49 available assays suitable for point-of care and at-home applications.

On July 26th, Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau, hosted a lecture focusing on "Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics" at exhibit hall theater 2. The lecture attracted hundreds of attendees, where Michael shared insights into the company's background, comprehensive diagnostic product solutions, and emphasized Anbio's manufacturing capabilities. "AACC 2023 marks the official launch of Anbio's products in the North American market," Michael stated during the lecture. "Our goal is to demonstrate that our high-quality, affordable comprehensive product solutions are ready for the global market, and we are eager to establish reliable business cooperation with partners worldwide to enhance the current healthcare landscape."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology