Anbio Biotechnology Highlights the Future of Diagnostic Solutions at AACC 2023

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

01 Aug, 2023, 08:17 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful market presence at the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo held in Anaheim, CA from July 25-27. This participation marked Anbio's official launch of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in the North American market, reflecting our readiness to deliver advanced and affordable laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic solutions in North America and globally.

Continue Reading
Anbio Biotechnology Booth at AACC 2023
Anbio Biotechnology Booth at AACC 2023
Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau's Lecture: Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics
Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau's Lecture: Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics

During the tradeshow, Anbio showcased a range of solutions, including CLIA, FIA, LAMP, RT-PCR and Lateral Flow while also demonstrating the operation process of analyzers. 

CLIA solution: our CLIA solution featured the ADLi1910 CLIA analyzer, offering high throughput with a compact footprint and a menu of 49 developed assays for qualitative and quantitative testing of analytes.

FIA solution: Our handheld point-of-care AF-100S FIA Solution features long battery life, small size, easy to use interface make it ideal for use in a variety of settings, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays including hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases. Moreover, we have enhanced the tracking process by embedding QR codes on each test reagent.

Lateral Flow (Colloidal Gold) solution: 49 available assays suitable for point-of care and at-home applications.

On July 26th, Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau, hosted a lecture focusing on "Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics" at exhibit hall theater 2. The lecture attracted hundreds of attendees, where Michael shared insights into the company's background, comprehensive diagnostic product solutions, and emphasized Anbio's manufacturing capabilities. "AACC 2023 marks the official launch of Anbio's products in the North American market," Michael stated during the lecture. "Our goal is to demonstrate that our high-quality, affordable comprehensive product solutions are ready for the global market, and we are eager to establish reliable business cooperation with partners worldwide to enhance the current healthcare landscape."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Also from this source

Introducing Anbio's Molecular RT-PCR Solution: Empowering Precision Diagnostics Across Diverse Clinical Applications

Introducing the Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.