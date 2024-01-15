Anbio Biotechnology to Present at Medlab Middle East on February 5th, 2024.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in Medlab Middle East, which will be held in Dubai from February 5 to 8, 2024. Medlab Middle East is one of the largest international exhibitions for the medical laboratory industry in the world. Anbio looks forward to establishing partnerships with local organizations to deliver top-notch In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products to the region through this event and to strengthen our presence in the Middle East. Anbio's products will be on display at Booth #Z1. G30 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Anbio Biotechnology is a medical device company emphasizing in vitro diagnostics. Our mission is to change the global diagnostics market by individualizing and decentralizing the current diagnostic solutions for rapid diagnosis to improve patient prognosis. Anbio provides rapid, accessible, and affordable diagnostic solutions globally at the forefront of science and offering innovative laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions.

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

