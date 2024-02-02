Anbio Biotechnology to Showcase ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit at Medlab Middle East 2024

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

02 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, today announced the company will showcase the ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit, a qualitative detection test kit for the ABO and D antigen of the Rhd blood group system on human red blood cells in whole blood or 10% red cell suspensions in physiological saline at Medlab Middle East 2024 in Dubai. Anbio's ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit applies the Dot-filtration method and can acquire accurate results from fresh fingertip blood in as little as 1 minute, with a storage time of 24 months, and it doesn't require special refrigeration or cold-chain transportation. Medlab ME is going to be the first appearance of Anbio's ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit at an overseas exhibition.

Continue Reading
Anbio ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit
Anbio ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit
Anbio at Medlab Middle East 2024
Anbio at Medlab Middle East 2024

Blood types play a crucial role in medicine, especially in blood transfusions, organ transplants, and during pregnancy. Knowing an individual's blood type ensures the safety and effectiveness of medical procedures. The ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit is based on the principle of antigen-antibody dot immune filtration assay to provide convenience and accuracy in testing blood types for clinical use and emergency situations. It can quickly display blood type information through paper strip reactions, representing a modern approach to blood type testing.

"Anbio is consistently dedicated to developing easy-to-access and reliable diagnostic test-kits for improving user experience in various application scenarios," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "Anbio's ABO & Rhd Blood Grouping Kit provides a simple way for blood type testing with low requirements for user environment, storage, and transportation while ensuring the accuracy of the results. The target market of this product will be mainly focusing on Middle East, Asia, and Africa regions. We will continue to invest in user-centric, affordable, and reliable Point-of-Care Testing solutions and bring them to the world."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions to human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in the clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Also from this source

Anbio Biotechnology to Present at Medlab Middle East on February 5th, 2024.

Anbio Biotechnology to Present at Medlab Middle East on February 5th, 2024.

Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in Medlab Middle East, which...
Anbio Biotechnology Made a Successful First Presence at AACC Middle East 2023

Anbio Biotechnology Made a Successful First Presence at AACC Middle East 2023

Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, successfully showcased its debut at AACC Middle East 2023 held...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.