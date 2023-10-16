Anbio Biotechnology Made a Successful First Presence at AACC Middle East 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, successfully showcased its debut at AACC Middle East 2023 held in Dubai from October 7-8, 2023. This participation marked Anbio's official launch of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in the Middle East market, reflecting our readiness to deliver advanced and affordable laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic solutions in the Middle East and globally. Anbio is the platinum sponsor of AACC Middle East this year.

During the conference, Anbio showcased a range of solutions, including Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA), Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), RT-PCR and Lateral Flow (LFA) while also demonstrating the operation process of analyzers. Notably, the portable, compact size FIA analyzer and LFA solution garnered the spotlight. Anbio's handheld AF-100S FIA analyzer measures just 195x100x70mm, with its portable and rechargeable design and easy-to-use interface making it ideal for use in private clinics, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, and ambulances. The system can process up to 240 tests per hour, ideal for high-volume settings and support more than 50 items of detection. Anbio's CE-marked LFA assays are suitable for point-of-care and at-home applications. With over 60 available LFA assays, Anbio will continue to invest in R&D and provide customers with more trusted products. This successfully presence has further showcased Anbio's commitment to advanced, affordable, reliable product solutions and made huge progress toward greater recognition in Middle East area.

Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau, hosted a lecture on the first morning of the show and shared his insights about the potential of Anbio's diagnostic product solutions and manufacturing capabilities. "Anbio's official launch in the Middle East market at AACC Middle East 2023 is a milestone moment for the company, " said Michael Lau. "We're committed to demonstrating high quality products in the Middle East region and will work closely with regional partners to ensure Anbio's diagnostic solutions are accessible to all those who require them."

