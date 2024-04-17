ANC NAMED SPORTS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR LUCAS OIL'S TV VISIBLE SIGNAGE

Role is Highlighted by Ad Sales for In-Venue TV Visible Signage

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANC, a leader and innovator in the digital signage and visual display industry for more than two decades, has been named the Media Agency of Record (AOR) for Lucas Oil's TV visible sports signage. Lucas Oil is an American success story, embodying the spirit of innovation and commitment to quality for more than 35 years. As a family-led, American-manufactured, and community-focused company, Lucas Oil has become synonymous with the highest quality automotive and industrial lubricants, additives and appearance products available, serving vehicle owners, fleet managers and professional drivers across the United States and globally.

Nationals Park featuring Lucas Oil on the LED Home Plate for Washington Nationals game

In this role, ANC will serve as the advertising sales representative and a strategic planning partner for the brand's TV visual signage across Major League Soccer (MLS), Major League Baseball (MLB), and the National Hockey League (NHL) in key markets, including Texas, Florida, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Midwest & Canada.

The appointment of ANC as AOR formalizes and expands a 10-plus-year relationship between the companies, during which they have collaborated on numerous high-profile sports marketing partnerships. This complements the brand's existing high-impact footprint in the NFL and motorsports, where Lucas Oil has been a staple.

"We are thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Lucas Oil is positioned to grow and diversify through this strategic partnership," said Jerry Cifarelli, Jr., CEO of ANC. "In this expanded role, Lucas Oil will benefit from our familiarity with their business and our unparalleled network of relationships across leagues, teams, and facilities."

ANC's experience in the automotive aftermarket industry and intimate knowledge of Lucas Oil enables the provision of strategic planning, integrated campaigns, and consistent messaging across various platforms. Additionally, Lucas Oil gains access to value-added ANC services, including Zoomph for social media tracking and collaborations with ANC partners such as Flowcode for QR codes.

"Building on our longstanding relationship with ANC, we are eager to strengthen our partnership within MLS, NHL and MLB sports and take advantage of their expertise, resources and relationships to amplify Lucas Oil's brand presence and deepen our connection with fans and customers," said Melissa Wonser, Vice President of Marketing at Lucas Oil. "ANC shares our commitment to and passion for sports, elevating the experience for fans and creating memorable opportunities to engage with new audiences."

Since C10 Media purchased ANC from Learfield, ANC has dialed up its advertising sales function, an expertise that has been a key to success for much of the company's 25-year history. This has resulted in ANC being named AOR for Lucas Oil and other prominent national brands in sports.

ABOUT ANC

As a leader and innovator in the digital signage and video display industry for more than 25 years, ANC transforms a wide range of commercial spaces, from best-in-class sports and entertainment venues to iconic transportation hubs and retail destinations, into immersive and unforgettable digital media experiences. Its diversified suite of services delivers the ideal blend of creative multimedia advertising solutions, innovative audiovisual technologies, deep technical integration expertise, and flawless operational execution to offer the industry's most trusted single-source solution. ANC's iconic partners include the Washington Commanders, Westfield World Trade Center, The Howard Hughes Corporation's Seaport District Pier 17 and Tin Building, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, Boston Red Sox, the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavalier's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and college and university venues across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit: www.anc.com

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance, and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power, and extended engine life to an everyday driver. The Indianapolis based company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

