Ancestral Traditions, New Generation: Tequila Arriesgado Debuts in U.S., Reviving a 100-Year-Old Process at Unprecedented Value

News provided byPKGD Group
Apr 30, 2026, 09:11 ET
AMATITÁN, Mexico, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group is proud to announce the U.S. launch of Tequila Arriesgado, a brand representing a daring return to the primitive roots of tequila production. Spearheaded by Maestro Tequilero Roberto Real, Arriesgado brings one of the most labor-intensive production styles in the world to the American market, offering a level of craftsmanship typically reserved for the industry's most exclusive "unicorn" bottles.
Roberto Real represents the next, risk-taking generation of a legendary distilling family. While much of the industry has moved toward industrial efficiency, Real is testing the limits of the category by looking backward; reviving the ancestral methods of his heritage to prioritize depth of flavor and historical integrity over speed.
The Primitive Art: Fire, Stone, and Wood
Arriesgado is defined by its refusal to compromise on tradition. The process is a meticulous revival of 19th-century techniques:
- The Cook: Agave is cooked slowly with fire in masonry and earthen ovens.
- The Crush: The cooked agave is crushed entirely by hand using the Canoa y Mazo (Canoe and Mallet) method; a grueling physical process that predates even the tahona stone wheel.
- The Fermentation: The juice is fermented with its fibers in open-air wooden tinas, capturing the natural yeast and environment of the Amatitán valley.
- The Distillation: Small copper-pot stills are heated with firewood, creating a nuanced, smoky profile that modern steam-fired stills cannot replicate.
Technical Specs and Market Disruption
By reviving these ancestral techniques, Arriesgado offers a profile and proof-strength that is perfectly on-trend for the modern craft spirits enthusiast. Each expression is uniquely tailored:
- Arriesgado Blanco (48% ABV / 96 Proof) – $69.99 SRP: A vibrant, high-proof expression of cooked agave and wet earth.
- Arriesgado Reposado (47% ABV / 94 Proof) – $79.99 SRP: Uniquely aged in French Oak barrels, providing an elegant, spice-forward finish.
- Arriesgado Añejo (45% ABV / 90 Proof) – $109.99 SRP: Aged in American Oak barrels, delivering a complex, smoky depth.
Introducing Tequila Dos Locos
Accompanying the launch is Tequila Dos Locos, a high-value sibling brand designed as an "Ensamble." By blending the ancestral-process tequila with the Real family's primary production, Dos Locos provides a sophisticated entry point for the daily drinker. The Dos Locos Reposado Cristalino stands out in its category, achieving clarity through a third distillation rather than carbon filtration, ensuring the agave's character remains the star.
- Dos Locos Blanco – $32.99 SRP
- Dos Locos Reposado Cristalino – $36.99 SRP
A Partnership of Integrity
The addition of Arriesgado and Dos Locos strengthens an already elite stable of brands managed by PKGD Group, which continues to outpace the market with G4 Tequila (up 60% YTD), Palomo Mezcal (up 46% YTD), and El Acabo Raicilla (up 123% YTD).
"Roberto Real has taken a massive risk by stepping away from modern convenience to honor his roots," said Jeff Ernst, Chief Left Brain & Co-Founder of PKGD Group. "At PKGD, our mission is to represent these structural differentiators and the producers who refuse to cut corners. Arriesgado isn't just another tequila; it's a high-proof, transparent spirit that offers the quality of a primitive ancestral style at a value that allows it to be a staple on any back bar."
About PKGD Group:
PKGD Group is a premier importer and brand builder dedicated to a Producer-Owned, Transparently-made, and World-Class quality portfolio. With a commitment to the "Built Right. Brought Right." framework, PKGD curates spirits of integrity, ensuring that the world's finest agave traditions are preserved and accessible to the U.S. market.
Media Contact:
Shawn Miller
Chief Right Brain
[email protected]
Website: www.pkgdgroup.com
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SOURCE PKGD Group
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