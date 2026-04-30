Ancestral Traditions, New Generation: Tequila Arriesgado Debuts in U.S., Reviving a 100-Year-Old Process at Unprecedented Value

AMATITÁN, Mexico, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group is proud to announce the U.S. launch of Tequila Arriesgado, a brand representing a daring return to the primitive roots of tequila production. Spearheaded by Maestro Tequilero Roberto Real, Arriesgado brings one of the most labor-intensive production styles in the world to the American market, offering a level of craftsmanship typically reserved for the industry's most exclusive "unicorn" bottles.

Tequila Arriesgado: The Ancestral Rebellion. Maestro Tequilero Roberto Real leads a daring return to 19th-century craft, bypassing industrial efficiency for fire-cooked masonry ovens, hand-crushed agave (Canoa y Mazo), and wood-fired copper stills. At a robust 48% ABV, Arriesgado Blanco ($69.99 SRP) disrupts the luxury category, offering "unicorn" ancestral quality at a value that finally brings the primitive heritage of Amatitán to the modern American enthusiast and back bar. Tequila Arriesgado Ancestral Blanco (48% ABV): A daring revival of 19th-century traditions by Maestro Tequilero Roberto Real. Arriesgado is crafted using fire-cooked masonry ovens, open-air wooden fermentation with fibers, and a grueling hand-crushing process known as Canoa y Mazo. Distilled in copper pots over wood fire, this over-proof line offers rare ancestral quality at a disruptive $69.99–$109.99 SRP. Perfectly on-trend for craft spirits enthusiasts seeking transparency and depth. Tequila Dos Locos Ensamble: The ultimate "built right" daily drinker for home enthusiasts and premier bar programs. Dos Locos blends traditional ancestral-process tequila with modern consistency to offer unmatched value. The standout Reposado Cristalino ($36.99 SRP) achieves its brilliant clarity through a unique third distillation rather than carbon filtration, preserving the bold, agave-forward character often lost in the category. Distributed in the U.S. exclusively by PKGD Group.

Roberto Real represents the next, risk-taking generation of a legendary distilling family. While much of the industry has moved toward industrial efficiency, Real is testing the limits of the category by looking backward; reviving the ancestral methods of his heritage to prioritize depth of flavor and historical integrity over speed.

The Primitive Art: Fire, Stone, and Wood

Arriesgado is defined by its refusal to compromise on tradition. The process is a meticulous revival of 19th-century techniques:

The Cook: Agave is cooked slowly with fire in masonry and earthen ovens.

Agave is cooked slowly with fire in masonry and earthen ovens. The Crush: The cooked agave is crushed entirely by hand using the Canoa y Mazo (Canoe and Mallet) method; a grueling physical process that predates even the tahona stone wheel.

The cooked agave is crushed entirely by hand using the (Canoe and Mallet) method; a grueling physical process that predates even the tahona stone wheel. The Fermentation: The juice is fermented with its fibers in open-air wooden tinas , capturing the natural yeast and environment of the Amatitán valley.

The juice is , capturing the natural yeast and environment of the Amatitán valley. The Distillation: Small copper-pot stills are heated with firewood, creating a nuanced, smoky profile that modern steam-fired stills cannot replicate.

Technical Specs and Market Disruption

By reviving these ancestral techniques, Arriesgado offers a profile and proof-strength that is perfectly on-trend for the modern craft spirits enthusiast. Each expression is uniquely tailored:

Arriesgado Blanco (48% ABV / 96 Proof) – $69.99 SRP: A vibrant, high-proof expression of cooked agave and wet earth.

A vibrant, high-proof expression of cooked agave and wet earth. Arriesgado Reposado (47% ABV / 94 Proof) – $79.99 SRP: Uniquely aged in French Oak barrels , providing an elegant, spice-forward finish.

Uniquely aged in , providing an elegant, spice-forward finish. Arriesgado Añejo (45% ABV / 90 Proof) – $109.99 SRP: Aged in American Oak barrels, delivering a complex, smoky depth.

Introducing Tequila Dos Locos

Accompanying the launch is Tequila Dos Locos, a high-value sibling brand designed as an "Ensamble." By blending the ancestral-process tequila with the Real family's primary production, Dos Locos provides a sophisticated entry point for the daily drinker. The Dos Locos Reposado Cristalino stands out in its category, achieving clarity through a third distillation rather than carbon filtration, ensuring the agave's character remains the star.

Dos Locos Blanco – $32.99 SRP

Dos Locos Reposado Cristalino – $36.99 SRP

A Partnership of Integrity

The addition of Arriesgado and Dos Locos strengthens an already elite stable of brands managed by PKGD Group, which continues to outpace the market with G4 Tequila (up 60% YTD), Palomo Mezcal (up 46% YTD), and El Acabo Raicilla (up 123% YTD).

"Roberto Real has taken a massive risk by stepping away from modern convenience to honor his roots," said Jeff Ernst, Chief Left Brain & Co-Founder of PKGD Group. "At PKGD, our mission is to represent these structural differentiators and the producers who refuse to cut corners. Arriesgado isn't just another tequila; it's a high-proof, transparent spirit that offers the quality of a primitive ancestral style at a value that allows it to be a staple on any back bar."

About PKGD Group:

PKGD Group is a premier importer and brand builder dedicated to a Producer-Owned, Transparently-made, and World-Class quality portfolio. With a commitment to the "Built Right. Brought Right." framework, PKGD curates spirits of integrity, ensuring that the world's finest agave traditions are preserved and accessible to the U.S. market.

Media Contact:

Shawn Miller

Chief Right Brain

[email protected]

Website: www.pkgdgroup.com

*Email for Sample Inquiries

SOURCE PKGD Group